Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

Watch : Paris Hilton REVEALS Her Baby Boy's Name

It looks like the stars are blind aligned—because Paris Hilton just revealed her baby boy's name.

Nearly a month after announcing her little one's arrival, the heiress, 42, shared his moniker on the Feb. 22 episode of her This Is Paris podcast. And it is…Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum!

E! News has exclusively learned that Paris will further discuss her baby boy's name in her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, set for release March 14.

Paris introduced the world to her and husband Carter Reum's son on Jan. 24, posting a picture of his hand wrapped in hers to Instagram and writing, "You are already loved beyond words."

According to People, the couple welcomed the child via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Before announcing the baby news, Paris and Carter had kept plans to grow their family private.

"My entire life has been so public," the reality star told Harper's Bazaar for its March 2023 cover story. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."