Paris Hilton Reveals Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy

It looks like the stars are
blind aligned—because Paris Hilton just revealed her baby boy's name.
Nearly a month after announcing her little one's arrival, the heiress, 42, shared his moniker on the Feb. 22 episode of her This Is Paris podcast. And it is…Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum!
E! News has exclusively learned that Paris will further discuss her baby boy's name in her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir, set for release March 14.
Paris introduced the world to her and husband Carter Reum's son on Jan. 24, posting a picture of his hand wrapped in hers to Instagram and writing, "You are already loved beyond words."
According to People, the couple welcomed the child via surrogate.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."
Before announcing the baby news, Paris and Carter had kept plans to grow their family private.
"My entire life has been so public," the reality star told Harper's Bazaar for its March 2023 cover story. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."
The new family addition comes a little more than a year after Paris and Carter said "I do" in a November 2021 wedding. And the businesswoman always knew she'd make the best mom.
"I can't wait," she told E! News in December 2022. "I've wanted to be a mom since I was a little girl. I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with. But now that I did, I just can't wait. And he's going to be the best father and we're just going to have the most magical life together."
Paris has spoken about her journey before, including her experience with IVF.
"It was tough, but I knew it'd be worth it," The Simple Life alum said on a Jan. 2021 episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara Schiavocampo. "I did it a couple of times and just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so caring and just amazing with me that it wasn't that bad."
Paris noted on The Trend Reporter podcast that she and Carter had already started talking about baby names. And it looks like they're in total bliss now that their son has arrived. After receiving congratulatory messages from her celebrity pals—including Kim Kardashian—Paris wrote on Instagram, "So in love with my lil angel."
To listen to the full reveal, check out the latest episode of the This Is Paris podcast.