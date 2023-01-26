RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

Oh, how the plot has thickened.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion is finally here, and for fans still looking for answers about Heather Gay's mysterious black eye, the Bravo star finally gave some on the show's Jan. 25 episode. However, the only thing she does know is that she doesn't know anything for sure.
As she explained to host Andy Cohen, "I blacked out. I don't know how it happened." The news comes as a surprise to several of the show's stars, as Lisa Barlow noted that Heather continuously led the cast and crew to believe she was withholding the truth of what happened.
"I feel like they needed you to say the truth because it impacted people that were on production that were up late with us," Lisa told her co-star, "and then it makes them look like they did it to you."
And Heather's simple answer to it all was that she was too embarrassed to admit she didn't remember.
"There was no way to hide it, and I went to my thing which is just humor, and just make it go away, and it didn't go away," the Bad Mormon author stated. "But I certainly do not want to implicate anyone here, anyone on production. It's my own guilt and shame about blacking out and not being able to explain it."
But Heather not remembering the night of the incident—other than returning to her San Diego hotel room after flashing cast members with Jen Shah—leaves the door open to several possible black eye scenarios, including the possibility of Jen punching her in the face.
And if Jen did do it, Heather revealed that she "would cover it up," as not to impact Jen's federal fraud case. Jen was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges in July 2022.
RHOSLC friend-of Angie Katsanevas added to the suspicion by noting that Jen was "very off and not present the next day," continuing, "And then, when production asked Heather at the Greek dinner, 'What happened to your eye?' Jen looked at her quietly and said, 'What are you gonna say happened?'"
As Andy reminded the group, Angie also speculated at Heather's season finale book cover reveal party that Jen gave Heather a black eye while doing "Barbie scissor kicks" in her hotel room.
"I was talking to some people," Angie explained, "and they said, 'Have you ever heard of any sexual relations between Heather and Jen?'"
Unfortunately, the episode ended before Heather gave her response.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion airs Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)