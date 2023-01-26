RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

Watch : Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

Oh, how the plot has thickened.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three reunion is finally here, and for fans still looking for answers about Heather Gay's mysterious black eye, the Bravo star finally gave some on the show's Jan. 25 episode. However, the only thing she does know is that she doesn't know anything for sure.

As she explained to host Andy Cohen, "I blacked out. I don't know how it happened." The news comes as a surprise to several of the show's stars, as Lisa Barlow noted that Heather continuously led the cast and crew to believe she was withholding the truth of what happened.

"I feel like they needed you to say the truth because it impacted people that were on production that were up late with us," Lisa told her co-star, "and then it makes them look like they did it to you."

And Heather's simple answer to it all was that she was too embarrassed to admit she didn't remember.