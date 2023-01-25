Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Chest-Baring Gown During Paris Fashion Week

Noah Cyrus left little to the imagination while stepping out during Paris Fashion Week in an extremely plunging Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design. See her revealing look below!

By Alyssa Morin Jan 25, 2023 7:03 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekNoah CyrusParis Fashion WeekE! Insider
Watch: How Noah Cyrus Stepped Out of Sister Miley Cyrus' Shadow

Noah Cyrus just earned the title of breast dressed at Paris Fashion Week.

The "July" singer wasn't afraid to free the nipple during an afternoon outing in the City of Light, as she stepped out in a black chest-baring gown on Jan. 24. Noah's Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design featured a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts and an even more plunging neckline that swooped just above her belly button.

The 23-year-old's head-turning dress, which looked like something out of Morticia Addams' glamorously macabre closet, also included long sleeves and a floor-length train for a mini dose of modesty. She paired her outfit with sheer pantyhose, black strappy heels and bleached eyebrows.

This wasn't Noah's only fierce style moment this week.

For the Marine Serre show on Jan. 21, she rocked a bold catsuit with the brand's famous half-moon pattern and layered a baroque-printed bodysuit on top. During Alexandre Vauthier's Jan. 24 presentation, Noah donned a sparkly bikini that she wore underneath a completely see-through pleated gown.

photos
Most Controversial Fashion Week Moments Over the Years

Of course, the "Ready to Go" singer has been one of the many celebs to step out in style during Paris Fashion Week.

From Kylie Jenner's lion head dress to Apple Martin's chic Chanel appearance, keep scrolling to see all of the major fashion moments.

Best Image / BACKGRID
Noah Cyrus
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Miss Fame
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Doja Cat
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Apple Martin
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Debicki
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Bianca Jagger
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Marion Cotillard
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tinda Swinton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Maisie Williams
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Yara Shahidi
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior\
Anya Taylor-Joy
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Kylie Jenner
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Doja Cat
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Olivier Rousteing
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Christine Quinn
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Law Roach
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Amina Muaddi
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Noah Cyrus

