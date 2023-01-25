Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Chest-Baring Gown During Paris Fashion Week

Watch : How Noah Cyrus Stepped Out of Sister Miley Cyrus' Shadow

Noah Cyrus just earned the title of breast dressed at Paris Fashion Week.

The "July" singer wasn't afraid to free the nipple during an afternoon outing in the City of Light, as she stepped out in a black chest-baring gown on Jan. 24. Noah's Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture design featured a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts and an even more plunging neckline that swooped just above her belly button.

The 23-year-old's head-turning dress, which looked like something out of Morticia Addams' glamorously macabre closet, also included long sleeves and a floor-length train for a mini dose of modesty. She paired her outfit with sheer pantyhose, black strappy heels and bleached eyebrows.

This wasn't Noah's only fierce style moment this week.

For the Marine Serre show on Jan. 21, she rocked a bold catsuit with the brand's famous half-moon pattern and layered a baroque-printed bodysuit on top. During Alexandre Vauthier's Jan. 24 presentation, Noah donned a sparkly bikini that she wore underneath a completely see-through pleated gown.