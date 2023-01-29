The Top Problem-Solving Products of January 2023 That E!'s Shopping Team Can't Live Without

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
At E!, we like to shop. A lot. We're always on the hunt for the niftiest, trendiest and most hype-worthy products. Along our testing and reviewing process, we've tried some seriously amazing products that we now cannot live without— and, you shouldn't be living without these problem-solving finds, either.
In this roundup, you'll find beauty, home, tech, wellness and fashion problem-solving products, tested, reviewed and loved by our editors and writers. From the most useful purse organizer to pimple patches that can be worn under makeup while zapping away zits like magic, no product is off limits in this guide, as long as we love 'em. We've only compiled products that we simply can't get enough of, and we hope you feel the same.
Scroll below to check out some of our shopping team's most-loved products of January, and why we swear by them.
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
"I like to carry a giant bag whenever possible. I like to be prepared and have everything I could possibly need, but that can easily lead to a messy tote bag. This organizer helps me keep track of my things. It also makes it quick and easy for me to switch from one bag to the other." - Marenah Dobin, Shopping Editor
SAND AND FOG Paws White Vanilla Scented Candle
"These candles smell great and really do neutralize the not-so-lovely wet-dog stank my sweet pup has been rocking with the rain lately." - Kate Riley, Senior Editor
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 20 Strips (10 Count Pack)
"As an avid coffee consumer, my teeth are not as pearly white as I'd like them to be. These one hour express Crest 3D Whitestrips have made a substantial improvement to my smile, however. I can totally see a difference after a diligent amount of uses. They're currently on sale at Amazon, which is always a plus." - Ella Chakarian, Shopping Writer
KT Tape KT Performance+ Blister Prevention Tape
"I used to use moleskin to break in new shoes, but these precut strips are so convenient!" - Kate Riley, Senior Editor
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
"The Peace Out Acne Day Dots have been a complete gamechanger in treating my breakouts. I love the Day Dots particularly because they're made to be worn under makeup, so they're the perfect quick fix for those unexpected and unfortunate pimples that appear on your most important days— and they extract the gunk out of my skin like magic." Ella Chakarian, Shopping Writer
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
"Cold winter? Bad hair day? Must-have streetwear accessory? This beanie does it all. I also love that it comes in an array of colors, and there's no wonder it has over 119,300 5-star reviews on Amazon." - Jenny Lee, Editorial Intern
Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
"I love to get the most out of every product I use. This little spatula helps me make sure I use every last drop of concealer, conditioner, moisturizer, or foundation. I love that I can just clean it in the dishwasher." - Marenah Dobin, Shopping Editor
Colorful Art Nouveau Scandi Style Vases
"If I see pretty home decor, it's an immediate 'Add To Cart' for me. These vases are one of those things that make your house feel like a home, and I love how they brighten up any space without being overbearing." - Jenny Lee, Editorial Intern
Amazon Smart Plug
"These Amazon Smart Plugs allow me to turn my electronics into smart devices. You can set up your routines via the Alexa app and you can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off. I love that I can turn a light off from the app if I forgot to do it when I left the house." - Marenah Dobin, Shopping Editor
belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb with Squalane
"When I was a teenager, my mom began stressing the importance of incorporating a reliable, high-quality eye cream in your beauty routine. In the years since, I've researched and experimented with many different options, but this belif eye cream takes the cake. It's lightweight, refreshing and smells good to boot." - Jenny Lee, Editorial Intern
Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator
"Whenever my skin is feeling dull or rough, this Dermalogica Microfoliant Exfoliator saves the day. The rice-based powder is gentle enough to be used daily, which my sensitive skin loves. My skin feels instantly brightened and evened out after a few minutes of light scrubbing." - Ella Chakarian, Shopping Writer
Lily of the Valley Hair Claw
"I've been wanting to jump on the hair claw trend for the longest time, especially since I usually tie my hair up (which leads to awful headaches). I searched high and low for the perfect hair clip, and this one immediately caught my eye due to its delicate, gorgeous design." - Jenny Lee, Editorial Intern
MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush, Scalp Care Brush
"There's nothing I love more than having my hair washed at the hair salon. Nothing beats the feeling of a clean scalp, which can be difficult to achieve at home. This scalp massager shampoo brush is the next best thing. It works wonders on oily or thick hair, or if you just want a relaxing scalp massage minus the visit to a salon." - Ella Chakarian, Shopping Writer