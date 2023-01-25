Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Studio After 30 Years of Ownership

Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to a Dance Moms landmark.
In a new Instagram video, the Abby Lee Dance Studio founder confirmed her Pittsburgh, Pa., studio has been sold and will be turned into a daycare center.
"It is very bittersweet for me," Abby Lee shared Jan. 25. "I didn't sell my name. I didn't sell my brand. I didn't sell my life's work. I sold brick, mortar, cinder blocks and an amazing dance floor that is still in mint condition."
So why is the reality star saying goodbye to the studio—reportedly purchased in 1993—that turned Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Nia Sioux and other dancers into stars? According to Abby Lee, times have changed.
"I'm not in Pittsburgh teaching," she said. "I'm all over the world teaching. It was time and I'm very proud to say that my studio, my building…is going to a very great business. It's going to somebody that needed it, somebody that wanted it. Not another dance teacher."
After all, Abby Lee said there's only one dance coach who provided countless trophies, banners and crowns to the winning students who walked in her classroom.
"I loved every moment in that studio—even some of the rough ones and the heartbreaking ones," she said. "They were important to me. All good things come to an end."
The Abby Lee Dance Company took center stage in Lifetime's reality show Dance Moms. From 2011 to 2019, cameras rolled as Abby Lee taught a team of dancers aged 6 to 16, while also balancing a group of outspoken parents.
Now, longtime fans of the show have the chance to take home a piece of the dance studio as Abby Lee is putting several items up for auction.
"While I wish I could hold onto every piece of history in that studio, it is just impossible and I want to share as much as I can with YOU the fans, family and supporters of the Abby Lee Dance Company," she said. "Follow @thecleanoutkrew and stay tuned for more information on the upcoming online auction available worldwide!"