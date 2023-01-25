Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Sold Her Studio After 30 Years of Ownership

Watch : Abby Lee Miller Says She's Ready to Join Real Housewives Franchise

Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to a Dance Moms landmark.

In a new Instagram video, the Abby Lee Dance Studio founder confirmed her Pittsburgh, Pa., studio has been sold and will be turned into a daycare center.

"It is very bittersweet for me," Abby Lee shared Jan. 25. "I didn't sell my name. I didn't sell my brand. I didn't sell my life's work. I sold brick, mortar, cinder blocks and an amazing dance floor that is still in mint condition."

So why is the reality star saying goodbye to the studio—reportedly purchased in 1993—that turned Maddie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Nia Sioux and other dancers into stars? According to Abby Lee, times have changed.

"I'm not in Pittsburgh teaching," she said. "I'm all over the world teaching. It was time and I'm very proud to say that my studio, my building…is going to a very great business. It's going to somebody that needed it, somebody that wanted it. Not another dance teacher."