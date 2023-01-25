Top Chef Season 20: Here's Your First Look at the World All-Star Contestants

Watch the first trailer for Top Chef season 20 and meet the 16 past winners and finalists from 11 different competitions all over the globe facing off for the World All-Stars title.

Top Chef is going global.

Bravo's hit culinary competition show is celebrating a milestone 20th season with a franchise first: 16 past winners and finalists from 11 international Top Chef series are going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize and title of Top Chef World All-Star. And in the first look, released Jan. 25, you might recognize the new batch of contestants from past seasons of Top Chef America, Mexico, France, Italy, Canada, Germany and Thailand, just to name a few.

"20 seasons—in terms of the sophistication of the cooking, the actual workmanship, the creativity," judge Tom Colicchio says in the trailer, "the competition just got really, really serious."

Returning with Tom are longtime judges Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, and the trio are not taking it easy on the chefs this season as one contestant says, "The judges are pushing us far from our comfort zone."

Another chef-testant adds, "We are here to fight to be the best chef of the world."

Set in London, season 20 marks the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef has gone abroad for an entire season, with the finale taking place in Paris.   

"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas," reads Bravo's announcement. "These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea."   

Throughout the competition, Padma, Tom and Gail will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions of the series.

See a preview of everything to come—including fan-favorite challenge Restaurant Wars—in the trailer above. And scroll down to meet all 16 contestants.

Top Chef returns Thursday, March 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo with episodes available next day on Peacock.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Judges Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi & Gail Simmons
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
May Phattanant Thongthong (Finalist, Top Chef Thailand, Season 1)
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Victoire Gouloubi (finalist, Top Chef Italy, Season 2) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Sylvia Stachyra (winner, Top Chef Poland, Season 7) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Sara Bradley (finalist, Bravo's Top Chef, Season 16: Kentucky) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Charbel Hayek (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 5: Saudi Arabia)
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Dale MacKay (winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 1) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Dawn Burrell (finalist, Bravo's Top Chef, Season 18: Portland) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Samuel Albert (winner, Top Chef France, Season 10) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Gabriel Rodriguez (winner, Top Chef Mexico, Season 2) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Tom Goetter (finalist, Top Chef Germany, Season 1) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Nicole Gomes (winner, Top Chef Canada, Season 5: All-Stars) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Ali Ghzawi (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa, Season 3: Lebanon) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Luciana Berry (winner, Top Chef Brazil, Season 2)
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Begoña Rodrigo (winner, Top Chef Spain, Season 1) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Buddha Lo (winner, Bravo's Top Chef, Season 19: Houston) 
Stephanie Diani/Bravo
Amar Santana (finalist, Bravo's Top Chef – Season 13: California) 

