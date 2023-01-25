Top Chef Season 20: Here's Your First Look at the World All-Star Contestants

Top Chef is going global.
Bravo's hit culinary competition show is celebrating a milestone 20th season with a franchise first: 16 past winners and finalists from 11 international Top Chef series are going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize and title of Top Chef World All-Star. And in the first look, released Jan. 25, you might recognize the new batch of contestants from past seasons of Top Chef America, Mexico, France, Italy, Canada, Germany and Thailand, just to name a few.
"20 seasons—in terms of the sophistication of the cooking, the actual workmanship, the creativity," judge Tom Colicchio says in the trailer, "the competition just got really, really serious."
Returning with Tom are longtime judges Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, and the trio are not taking it easy on the chefs this season as one contestant says, "The judges are pushing us far from our comfort zone."
Another chef-testant adds, "We are here to fight to be the best chef of the world."
Set in London, season 20 marks the first time that the flagship edition of Top Chef has gone abroad for an entire season, with the finale taking place in Paris.
"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas," reads Bravo's announcement. "These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea."
Throughout the competition, Padma, Tom and Gail will be joined by distinguished judges from the international versions of the series.
See a preview of everything to come—including fan-favorite challenge Restaurant Wars—in the trailer above. And scroll down to meet all 16 contestants.
Top Chef returns Thursday, March 9, at 9 p.m. on Bravo with episodes available next day on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)