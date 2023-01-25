Top Chef Season 20: Here's Your First Look at the World All-Star Contestants

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Top Chef is going global.

Bravo's hit culinary competition show is celebrating a milestone 20th season with a franchise first: 16 past winners and finalists from 11 international Top Chef series are going head-to-head for the $250,000 prize and title of Top Chef World All-Star. And in the first look, released Jan. 25, you might recognize the new batch of contestants from past seasons of Top Chef America, Mexico, France, Italy, Canada, Germany and Thailand, just to name a few.

"20 seasons—in terms of the sophistication of the cooking, the actual workmanship, the creativity," judge Tom Colicchio says in the trailer, "the competition just got really, really serious."

Returning with Tom are longtime judges Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, and the trio are not taking it easy on the chefs this season as one contestant says, "The judges are pushing us far from our comfort zone."

Another chef-testant adds, "We are here to fight to be the best chef of the world."