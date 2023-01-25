Bachelor Nation’s Megan Marx Shares Rare Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

Megan Marx is sharing an update on her health.

The 33-year-old reality star, who appeared on season four of The Bachelor Australia, took to Instagram to tell her followers that she has been diagnosed with a degenerative neurological disease called spinocerebellar ataxia, that affects the cerebellum and spinal cord and over time causes issues with coordination, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA6)," Megan wrote Jan. 23 alongside a car selfie. "Months of waiting for gene test results, I met with the neurologist on Friday. Shit news. Diagnosis. Some tears while Keith (Newman) took over the conversation. F--k huh!"

Megan went on to share her positive outlook after the diagnosis.

"Feeling grateful for my physical body right now, in its present state, before neurological degeneration attempts to take some of me from me," she continued. "All the yays for love making and skinny dipping and hiking and painting and food-ing and bad dancing and awful conversations at bars."

Megan, who also appeared on The Challenge Australia, added, "Actually feeling grateful altogether. Many have worse diagnoses. Just some processing to do. Lots of living to do."