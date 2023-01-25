Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Breakup From Jo Koy

Watch : Chelsea Handler Talks Daily Show Takeover, Netflix Special & More

Chelsea Handler is ready to move on.

The comedian recently reflected on her July 2022 breakup with Jo Koy, explaining why she doesn't want to talk about it anymore.

"Well, I just don't wanna really comment on it any further because it turns into a headline," Chelsea shared on the Jan. 25 date episode of Call Her Daddy podcast after host Alex Cooper asked about the split. "And I'm not promoting a breakup from six months ago. I'm here to talk about all the other things I'm doing. And I understand people are interested but it's just like, it's run out of gas."

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have happy memories with Jo, who she dated for a year prior to going their separate ways.

Prior to declining speaking about their breakup details, Chelsea reflected on how the split has affected how she feels about her Netflix comedy special Chelsea Handler: Revolution, which Jo directed.

"It's sweet," she noted. "It's one of my favorite moments of my career and I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It's super sweet. It's probably the sweetest thing that I've ever done. I'm not a very sweet, romantic person. I'm sweet."