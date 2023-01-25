Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Breakup From Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is ready to move on.
The comedian recently reflected on her July 2022 breakup with Jo Koy, explaining why she doesn't want to talk about it anymore.
"Well, I just don't wanna really comment on it any further because it turns into a headline," Chelsea shared on the Jan. 25 date episode of Call Her Daddy podcast after host Alex Cooper asked about the split. "And I'm not promoting a breakup from six months ago. I'm here to talk about all the other things I'm doing. And I understand people are interested but it's just like, it's run out of gas."
But that doesn't mean she doesn't have happy memories with Jo, who she dated for a year prior to going their separate ways.
Prior to declining speaking about their breakup details, Chelsea reflected on how the split has affected how she feels about her Netflix comedy special Chelsea Handler: Revolution, which Jo directed.
"It's sweet," she noted. "It's one of my favorite moments of my career and I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It's super sweet. It's probably the sweetest thing that I've ever done. I'm not a very sweet, romantic person. I'm sweet."
As for how she feels about being single now, Chelsea is happy to return to a relationship she's worked hard to nurture: herself.
"Listen, I have a really enjoyable relationship with myself for the last few years when I've realized the importance of actually spending time alone without tons of people around," she said. "I've actually meaningfully spent time by myself to see what was up with myself, right? And I've really, genuinely enjoyed getting to know me."
Chelsea also noted that the importance of practicing self-love before starting to date again.
"I have a lot of respect for that time where you are out of a relationship or right before you're going into a relationship to really be mindful of that time and the space that you have so that you can show up in a really good way for any relationship you're in, and to know when to take a timeout," she said. "A lot of people don't seem to know that it's time to take a break."
While it seems as though Chelsea is done talking about her split from Jo now, the 47-year-old has previously shared insight into her split.
"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself—which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25—but I wasn't willing to do that," she said on a December episode of Brooke Shields' Now What? podcast. "No matter how much I loved this person, and I loved him so much, I was not going to abandon myself."
The My Horizontal Life author continued, "I was like, 'I'm not going to change this, I'm not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that.' And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult."