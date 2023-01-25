Why Nikki Bella Wore the Wedding Dress From a Past Relationship to Marry Artem Chigvintsev

Watch : Nikki & Artem Share Every MAGICAL Detail From Their Wedding

Choosing a dress for her wedding to Artem Chigvintsev was a piece of cake for Nikki Bella.

That's because the Total Bellas alum already had her dream gown, which she got while engaged to ex John Cena, with whom she split in 2018 after six years together. And as Nikki exclusively told E! News, there was no other outfit she could imagine walking down the aisle in.

"When you dream of having that day and that dress and that's something that you love as a little girl or a woman, and for me that's what that dress was," she explained ahead of her and Artem's E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. "When I saw it, I thought of me and me in it and it's something that I loved so much—and I paid for it. So I felt when Artem and I were planning our wedding, I just couldn't help but feel like, 'Why do I have to give up the dress that I love because it was maybe gonna walk down another aisle?' I just felt like, no, this was for me and for no one else but me."