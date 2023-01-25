24 Money-Saving Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Treat a loved one or indulge yourself with some beauty and wellness gifts this Valentine's Day. If you're shopping for a skincare enthusiast, there are so many money-saving value sets that they would appreciate with a ton of products. If your valentine isn't a beauty buff, get them some pampering products they wouldn't get for themselves, but they totally deserve.
If you need some shopping inspiration, here are some of the best Valentine's Day beauty gifts with picks from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Skin, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands. Even if you don't have a valentine, treat yourself. You know you want to.
Valentine's Day Beauty Deals
Coco & Eve That’s A Wrap Bundle - Hair Mask, Tangle Tamer and Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for All Hair Types- Hair Masque with Shea Butter & Argan Oil for Hair Repair & Intense Hydration
This set is a reminder to take care of yourself. Detangle your locks with this super gentle brush. Apply this ultra-hydrating mask that makes your hair super soft and shiny. The bundle also comes with a quick-drying towel that will speed up your time getting ready.
This TikTok-famous hair mask comes in this bundle with 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "My hair has never looked better and been so soft - thanks to Coco & Eve! I have 'Brillo' hair - coarse hair that is always frizzy that I dye repeatedly. I thought that soft hair was for other people and not me. I was wrong. I now have soft hair thanks to Coco & Eve!"
Laneige Besties Set
This Laneige skincare set is all about hydration and it's filled with top-selling products from Laneige, including the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry, and Water Sleeping Mask. This set has 1.5K+ Sephora Loves
A fan of this bundle raved, "My skin has never looked better! I bought this kit to see if these products were worth the hype they have on TikTok. I love the way my skin feels with these products. My face is so soft I find myself demanding people to feel it. My favorites in the kit are the lip mask, moisturizing crème, and the serum. I am typically one to skip skin care but my goal this year is to create a routine. I plan on buying all of these items in the full sizes. If you're one the fence, try it! You won't be disappointed."
MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection
QVC has the MAC Cosmetics 5-Pc Everyday Favorites Collection with five staple products. The set includes eyeliner in black and brown, a voluminous mascara, an eyeshadow palette, and a neutral lipstick that's flattering on many skin tones.
If you want to keep it simple with a makeup set that's great for daytime looks and night time glam, this bundle has all of the essentials you need.
This 5-piece set from MAC Cosmetics includes
- Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara
- Technakohl Eyeliner in Graphblack
- Technakohl Eyeliner in Brown Border
- Cremesheen Lipstick in Creme in Your Coffee, which is a creamy mid-tone pink brown
- Amber X9 Eye Shadow Palette
BestLand Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set- 6 Pieces
These matte lipstick sets have high quality products, long-lasting staying power, and you cannot beat this price. I personally am obsessed with this set and it really delivers. It's also a great gift.
It has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 37,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are six colors to choose from.
Rare Beauty Mini Mauves Lip Duo
This two-piece set includes bestsellers from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. The Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm is hydrating, and long-lasting, without feeling sticky. The With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm delivers buildable color that feels super light on your lips.
A fan of the set said, "This set was the perfect shade for daytime use. The gloss is great for winter wear. I like wearing them together for longer coverage lasting 4-5 hours. These products are very affordable and good quality."
Kylie Skin Valentine’s Lip Balm Set
This lip balm set is from the 2022 Valentine's Day drop. I bought one of these and then I immediately ordered another set after trying them out. I have always loved the Kylie Skin Lip Balms. These are hydrating without being sticky.
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick, and More
This is one of those miraculous products that I swear by. It's the easiest way to take off makeup without any soap or scrubbing. Yes, you read that correctly: you don't even need soap. Just wash and dry this one time before using it and you're good to go. You will be amazed by how easily it removes makeup. It comes in 14 colors and has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 100.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mini Lil Icons Semi-Matte Lipstick Duo
Create your most iconic looks yet with these mini lipsticks from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in red and nude. This set has 14.3K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper reviewing, "Makes the lips pop. I love how compact they are such great colors and definitely a good price."
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 37,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Gift Set
This fragrance sampler set with 9.7K+ Sephora Loves is just what you need to find your new favorite scent. This bundle includes a certificate to get your favorite perfume out of the options you tried.
This set contains:
- By Rosie Jane Rosie Perfume
- CLEAN RESERVE Reserve - Skin
- Commodity Milk Expressive
- Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum
- Juliette Has a Gun Not A Perfume
- NEST New York Madagascar Vanilla Perfume Oil
- PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum
Fenty Beauty Showstopp’r Kit
This bundle is everything you need to be prepared for the Super Bowl. Here's what you get in the clear Team Fenty bag:
- Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow
- Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Blotting Powder, Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Mini Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
- Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream Sample Packette
- Deluxe Fenty Eau de Parfum Sample
- Showstopp'r Makeup Sponge in a limited-edition football shape.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
A scrunchie may not seem like self-care essentials, but these satin ones really are. They're gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.
Epielle Hydrating Foot Masks- 6 Pack
These disposable hydrating socks are relaxation and softening. Treat your dry, callused feet in just 20 minutes. If you want an ultra-refreshing experience, keep these in the fridge before you use them. These treatments have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 13,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peace Out Radiant Retinol Duo
If you want to add retinol to your skincare routine and skip out on those dreaded drying effects that are usually associated with the ingredient, I recommend this set. These sticks are easy to use and they are super gentle on my skin. You get one retinol stick formulated for the eye area and another that's great for the rest of your face. This duo has 3,000+ Sephora Loves.
Origins Best-Sellers Set
This set includes 5 mini versions of Origins' best selling products in a cute, zip-up carrying case, which is perfect for travel. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash: A gentle, yet effective cleanser that rinses away dirt and surface oils without strioping your skin, per the brand.
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores: This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up.
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: This lotion essentially acts as a toner relieves, irritated skin, hydrates, and preps the skin for your serum, according to Origins.
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum: This serum reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores while giving you a "lifted appearance," per Origins.
- GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer: Lock in the hydration instantly with this moisturizer. Origins claims that it delivers 72 hours of hydration.
Color Wow Party Girl Glass Hair Kit
Get the soft, shiny hair you've been dreaming of with this Color Wow set. This bundle has three of my favorite products that give me glossy locks and tame frizz: Color Security Shampoo, Color Security Conditioner, and Dream Coat Supernatural Spray.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
