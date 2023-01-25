24 Money-Saving Valentine’s Day Beauty Gifts You’ll Want To Keep For Yourself

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Treat a loved one or indulge yourself with some beauty and wellness gifts this Valentine's Day. If you're shopping for a skincare enthusiast, there are so many money-saving value sets that they would appreciate with a ton of products. If your valentine isn't a beauty buff, get them some pampering products they wouldn't get for themselves, but they totally deserve.

If you need some shopping inspiration, here are some of the best Valentine's Day beauty gifts with picks from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Kylie Skin, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, and more top brands. Even if you don't have a valentine, treat yourself. You know you want to.