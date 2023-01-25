Spy Kids' Daryl Sabara Reflects on His Sobriety Journey

Watch : Meghan Trainor Welcomes First Baby with Daryl Sabara

Daryl Sabara is sharing his road to sobriety.

The Spy Kids alum recently reflected on his decision to stop drinking alcohol and smoking weed during an appearance on wife Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan Trainor's Workin' On It Podcast.

"I feel good," he said during the Jan. 18 episode. "I feel great."

As Daryl explained, he stopped drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana after therapy helped him realize his triggers.

"Figuring out that being alone is kind of a trigger for me," he explained. "I know now when I'm alone to be ready for the little bastard inside my head to be like, 'Hey buddy. It's just us now. What are we gonna do?' And that's huge to know that it's comin' instead of just being, like, going straight to booze or weed."

Daryl—who shares son Riley, 23 months, with the "Made You Look" singer—noted his sobriety journey wasn't an easy one, adding that he struggled to stop smoking weed.

"That was hard for me because there was no repercussions of weed," the actor said. "I never had like a bad experience on weed. It was only great."