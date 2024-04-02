What Is Pedro Pascal's Hottest TV Role? Let's Review

"Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying? I'm your Daddy."
Thanks to that infamous skit he did for Vanity Fair, we all know Pedro Pascal is well aware of the impact he's had on viewers ever since he made his memorable and magnetic debut on Game of Thrones all the way back in 2014.
If the ever-populated TV landscape is Los Angeles at the height of summer, the actor—who is celebrating his 49th birthday on April 2—is a tall, charismatic drink of water. And thirsty audiences have been well-hydrated as of late, thanks to HBO's dystopian drama The Last of Us, which earned Pedro his first ever Emmy nomination, and the season three premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian last year. Double the Pedro, double the handsome, double the fun.
And that's not even counting his always entertaining appearances on stage as he makes the award show circuit. Kieran Culkin knows what he did.
Because we've been gifted with an abundance of Pedro on our small screens, we decided to look back on the Wonder Woman 1984 star's biggest TV roles to rank which one is his hottest.
So, gird your loins and prepare for a visual feast as we painstakingly rate Pedro's TV appearances. It's a hard job, but someone had to do it. (Note: We only included his recurring and regular roles in this very scientific and serious thought experiment. But don't let that make you think we've ever forgotten about his small but adorable moment on Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1999!)