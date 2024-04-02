What Is Pedro Pascal's Hottest TV Role? Let's Review

Watch : What Pedro Pascal Had to Say About Kieran Culkin at Emmys

"Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying? I'm your Daddy."

Thanks to that infamous skit he did for Vanity Fair, we all know Pedro Pascal is well aware of the impact he's had on viewers ever since he made his memorable and magnetic debut on Game of Thrones all the way back in 2014.

If the ever-populated TV landscape is Los Angeles at the height of summer, the actor—who is celebrating his 49th birthday on April 2—is a tall, charismatic drink of water. And thirsty audiences have been well-hydrated as of late, thanks to HBO's dystopian drama The Last of Us, which earned Pedro his first ever Emmy nomination, and the season three premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian last year. Double the Pedro, double the handsome, double the fun.

And that's not even counting his always entertaining appearances on stage as he makes the award show circuit. Kieran Culkin knows what he did.