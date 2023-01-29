What Is Pedro Pascal's Hottest TV Role? Let's Review

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

"Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying? I'm your Daddy."

Thanks to that infamous skit he did for Vanity Fair, we all know Pedro Pascal is well aware of the impact he's had on viewers ever since he made his memorable and magnetic debut on Game of Thrones in 2014. if the ever-populated TV landscape is Los Angeles at the height of summer is a desert, the 47-year-old actor is a tall, charismatic drink of water. And thirsty audiences are going to be well-hydrated in 2023, thanks to HBO's dystopian drama The Last of Us, which premiered earlier this month and is already a hit, and the highly anticipated season three premiere of Disney+'s The Mandalorian on March 1. Double the Pedro, double the handsome, double the fun.

Because we've been gifted with an abundance of Pedro on our small screens this year, we decided to look back on the Wonder Woman 1984 star's biggest TV roles to rank which one is his hottest.