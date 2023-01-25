Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and More Stars Celebrate the Arrival of Paris Hilton's Baby Boy

Watch : Paris Hilton & Carter Reum Are TOTAL Relationship Goals

Nothing in this world compares to this amount of love.

After Paris Hilton shared she and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby, the Paris in Love star received an outpouring of well wishes from family, friends and fans alike on social media.

The couple, according to People, welcomed their baby via surrogate.

Paris announced their exciting news by sharing a photo of her hand intertwined with that of one of her baby's to Instagram Jan. 24, writing, "You are already loved beyond words."

Lindsay Lohan, who became friends with the reality star in the early aughts, was one the first stars to congratulate the new mom on her arrival. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian—another pal whose bond with Paris blossomed nearly two decades ago—wrote, "So happy for you guys!!!" To which Paris responded, "Thank you love! So in love with my lil angel."

But the warm wishes didn't stop there. Ashley Benson, Demi Lovato and Naomi Campbell were also among the stars who shared their excitement for the Simple Life alum.