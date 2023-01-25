Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and More Stars Celebrate the Arrival of Paris Hilton's Baby Boy

Nothing in this world compares to this amount of love.
After Paris Hilton shared she and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby, the Paris in Love star received an outpouring of well wishes from family, friends and fans alike on social media.
The couple, according to People, welcomed their baby via surrogate.
Paris announced their exciting news by sharing a photo of her hand intertwined with that of one of her baby's to Instagram Jan. 24, writing, "You are already loved beyond words."
Lindsay Lohan, who became friends with the reality star in the early aughts, was one the first stars to congratulate the new mom on her arrival. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian—another pal whose bond with Paris blossomed nearly two decades ago—wrote, "So happy for you guys!!!" To which Paris responded, "Thank you love! So in love with my lil angel."
But the warm wishes didn't stop there. Ashley Benson, Demi Lovato and Naomi Campbell were also among the stars who shared their excitement for the Simple Life alum.
Additionally, Chrissy Teigen—who also recently welcomed daughter Esti with husband John Legend—commented, "a BABY!!!!! Congratulations, so happy for you both!!"
Prior to the couple's engagement in February 2021, Paris, 41, shared her enthusiasm about expanding her family with Carter, also 41, in the future.
"I'm really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life," she said during a January 2021 episode of The Trend Reporter podcast. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life."
Paris, who married the venture capitalist in November of that year, continued, "And I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me. And now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."