Meagan Good Reveals What She Learned From DeVon Franklin Divorce

Meagan Good is looking forward to an even greater future ahead.
Months after she and DeVon Franklin finalized their divorce after nearly 10 years of marriage, the Harlem star opened up about her takeaways moving forward.
"I've learned a lot about myself," she shared during the Jan. 24 episode of The View. "I've rediscovered myself in a lot of ways."
As Meagan noted, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also played in a part in her healing process.
"Whoopi was very instrumental in that," she said of her Harlem co-star. "Because we had some really good conversations I needed to have that were illuminating for me and eye-opening for me."
As for her next chapter in life, Meagan explained she's looking forward to starting anew.
"I think in this season I'm really excited about what's next," she shared. "I'm like, 'All right, Lord, if you allowed it, okay, what's next, Dad?' It's exciting for me low-key. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have a second chance at whatever's supposed to be next."
She added, "I'm really embracing that, excited about it. I don't know what to expect and that's kind of amazing."
In December 2021, the former couple, who tied the knot in 2012, announced their split.
"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they said in a statement to E! News at the time. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."
Shortly after their divorce last summer, Meagan also opened up about what she saw herself doing in the immediate future.
"I want to travel, I wanna direct more, I want to do more action," she exclusively told E! News in August 2022. "I wanna create vehicles for little Black girls to show themselves a completely different light and help support that and uplift that."