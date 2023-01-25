Paris Hilton Is a Mom: Revisit Her and Husband Carter Reum's Road to Baby

Watch : Paris Hilton REACTS to Comment About Struggle to Start a Family

The Hilton family just got a little bigger.

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, according to People.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the heiress, 41, told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Paris gave fans their first glimpse of her little one by posting a photo of his hand wrapped in hers to Instagram Jan. 23, captioning the sweet snapshot, "You are already loved beyond words."

After seeing the announcement, several of her famous pals expressed their excitement for the new parents.

"Congratulations!!!" Lindsay Lohan wrote in the comments. Added Kim Kardashian, "So happy for you guys!!!"

And it's clear Paris is thrilled about this next chapter. "Thank you love!" she replied to the Kardashians star. "So in love with my lil angel."