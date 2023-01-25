Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Their First Baby Together

Watch : Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Baby

Shemar Moore is ecstatic about taking on his biggest role yet: becoming a dad.

The S.W.A.T star recently shared he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together. Their newest arrival comes nearly two weeks after the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad," he wrote alongside a Jan. 25 Instagram post. "Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

In early January, the actor, 52, announced he would soon be a dad during a teaser of his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, sharing that the due date for the couple's baby was significant in more ways than one.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old," he said in the show's Jan. 9 teaser. "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."