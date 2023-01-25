Save 50% On This Top-Selling Robe From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Is the winter cold getting you down? Are you looking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift? Maybe you just want to treat yourself with a little retail therapy. Or, perhaps, you just love looking for great deals and sales. If you want to feel warm and cozy, I recommend the Cozy Knit Short Robe from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. I have it in every color (including the limited edition hues). At the moment, I'm jealous of anyone reading this who wants the robe because it's on sale for 50% off.
In my opinion, the SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe is worth the full price because it is made from the softest material that keeps me super warm, even on a frigid winter day. It's comfy enough for lounging around at home and it's chic enough that you can dress it up to wear outside of the house.
If you've had your eye on this top-selling robe, today is your chance to get it for just $54 in ivory, tan, or black.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe
Take your comfort to the next level with this heavenly soft robe from SKIMS. It has an adjustable tie at the waist, pockets, and it's currently available in three colors.
If you need additional info before you shop, check out these rave reviews from people who can't get enough of this robe.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe Reviews
A shopper explained, "I've always had an UGG robe which I thought couldn't be beat in terms of comfiness. SKIMS robe beats it by far! The softness & overall feel of this robe is indescribable. The quality is truly fantastic & I would live in it if I could."
Another reviewed, "Yes Yes Yes! I've ordered a few products from different Skim lines but this has to be the comfiest COZY robe ever! It's like being wrapped in a puffy cloud, but just do it."
Someone gushed, "I absolutely love my skims cozy collection. Excellent quality. I have 3 sets! Perfect as my work from home attire!!"
A shopper wrote, "Love! I was debating on buying this for myself but I am so happy I did! It's super comfortable and I don't feel sloppy wearing it around the house. You should definitely buy it."
"The cozy knit robe is so soft and cozy. It feels as if you are having a loving hug," a SKIMS customer said.
A fan of the robe shared, "This is my go to robe for everything. The cozy collection is my favorite on skims because it makes you feel soooo warm and comfortable cuddly I love it and every single thing on skims. If you haven't bought this 'WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR HUH'!!!!"
If you're looking for more cozy finds, you'll love these warm products for people who are always cold.