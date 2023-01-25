15 Impulse Buys Under $25 On Amazon That You'll Use All The Time

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Impulse buys— been there, done that. Whether TikTok made you buy it, or you're aimlessly shopping on your phone from your bed at 3 AM, I fully understand that feeling of coming across a product that seems too good to be... and often is.

In particular, with the convenience of Prime shipping, Amazon has become my go-to place for spending way too much money on things I definitely don't need. Some of these purchases end up being questionable at best and utterly disappointing at worst. However, on the bright side, in my endless scrolling, I've found some surprisingly useful things that go above and beyond in their function. In other words, they're 110% worth clicking "Add to Cart" impulsively.

We've rounded up the best of those products, from wireless earbuds with over 222,700 5-star Amazon reviews to TikTok-viral cloud slippers that make you feel like you're walking on two pillows. These items are loved by Amazon reviewers, and we're sure you won't be left with that post-impulse buy regret. Rather, you'll soon be wondering how you ever lived without these products before.

So go ahead and treat yourself to some guilt-free retail therapy.