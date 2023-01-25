The Bachelor Contestant Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Comments on Blackface

Watch : Sean Lowe Reflects on The Bachelor 10 Years Later & Chris Harrison

Greer Blitzer has come forward with an apology for her past words.

The season 27 Bachelor contestant shared a letter to her Jan. 24 Instagram Story, where she addressed comments she said she made in defense of someone who used Blackface.

"In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong, comments on my social media accounts," the 24-year-old wrote. "In particular, in 2016, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween."

Blitzer continued, "I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared those harmful opinions at all."

The contestant, who is a medical sales rep from Houston, went on to say that her previous comments don't align with her current self.

"Time and age don't excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today," she wrote. "I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I shared during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks."