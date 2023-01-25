The Bachelor Contestant Greer Blitzer Apologizes for Past Comments on Blackface

Greer Blitzer, a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, shared an apology for comments she said she made about Blackface in 2016. Read her message on her “misguided arguments."

Greer Blitzer has come forward with an apology for her past words.

The season 27 Bachelor contestant shared a letter to her Jan. 24 Instagram Story, where she addressed comments she said she made in defense of someone who used Blackface.

"In my past, I have made some uneducated, ignorant and frankly, wrong, comments on my social media accounts," the 24-year-old wrote. "In particular, in 2016, I used misguided arguments on Twitter to defend a student who dressed in Blackface as Tupac for Halloween."

Blitzer continued, "I am deeply sorry to those I have hurt, especially those within the Black community, not because these screenshots have resurfaced, but because I ever shared those harmful opinions at all."

The contestant, who is a medical sales rep from Houston, went on to say that her previous comments don't align with her current self.

"Time and age don't excuse my actions, but this is not a reflection of who I am today," she wrote. "I do not stand by or condone the damaging opinions and behaviors I shared during that stage of my life and will forever regret making those offensive remarks."

E! News reached out to ABC for comment, and did not hear back.

Blitzer's message comes one day after the season 27 premiere for ABC's The Bachelor aired on Jan. 23. During the episode, Blitzer earned the first impression rose from bachelor Zach Shallcross.

ABC

As for which women were sent home? Shallcross did not give roses to contestants Becca Serrano, Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Lekha Ravi, Madison Johnson, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh and Viktoria Eichner.

Along with Blitzer, 19 other women remain in the quest for Shallcross' heart.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

