33 Top-Rated Valentine’s Day Gifts With Thousands of 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Roses are red, violets are blue. I've started Valentine's Day shopping. Have you? If the answer is "no," please do not worry because you still have time to get thoughtful gifts that your loved ones will adore without paying extra for rushed shipping. And, of course, there's nothing wrong with being your own valentine. Treat yourself, you deserve it.
Of course, Amazon has countless gift options for your valentine, but narrowing down your options can be tough, and sometimes, a bit stressful. If you need a little guidance, here are the top-selling, top-rated Valentine's Day gifts that you can get from Amazon.
Top-Rated Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts
Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers (Set of 2)
Do not let good wine go to waste. These silicone wine stoppers provide an air-tight seal to preserve opened bottles of wine without changing the flavor. There are three colorways to choose from. The Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stopper has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick
You can use this as a blush, lipstick, and an eyeshadow. Just swipe it on and blend with your fingertips or your preferred brush/sponge. Amazon has this multitasking product in five colors. It has 19,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
This Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. It is the absolute best lip balm around in my opinion. You'll say goodbye to chapped lips with this one small container will last you a long time, even if you are using it multiple times a day.
This product comes in five scents and it has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Haven't had another product with this much staying power. This is the best product I've tried so far for very chapped lips."
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Fashion Boot
These Ultra Mini Ugg Boots are comfy shoes you'll want to rock all year-round. This red is festive for Valentine's Day and Amazon has 14 additional colorways. These shoes have 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Michael Kors Pyper Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch
Rock a watch that's luxurious, yet modern. This glamorous style is water-resistant, and "suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling." Amazon has it in 31 colors. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe, Hand Blown Wine Decanter Aerator
Use this elegant decanter for red wine or white wine. It allows your wine to breathe so you can enjoy its flavor and aroma at its best. Its slanted top makes pouring easier, preventing spills, the brand claims.
The decanter has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JW PEI Women's Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
This is the ultimate It Girl bag. It gives Y2K vibes and you're going to want one in every single color. Amazon has this in 17 colors.
Cuisinart CFO-3SS 3-Quart Electric Fondue Pot
Become the ultimate host with this fondue set that you can use to melt chocolate or cheese. This set comes with 8 fondue forks and it has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Scented Candle
If you're obsessed with the aroma when you walk into Anthropologie, this is the candle you need in your life. This candle has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are four colors to choose from.
BSIRI Tic Tac Toe Game
This wooden set is a unique way to enjoy a classic game. It's also a nostalgic decorative piece.
Sweese Double Wall Glass Coffee Mugs- 12.5 oz Insulated Cups Set of 2
The cool thing about these mugs is the double insulation, keeping your beverage at its optimal temperature with a cup that's cool to the touch. This set has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barnett's Chocolate Valentines Gift Baskets, 12 Biscotti Cookie Chocolates
If you have a sweet tooth, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to give in. This box has 12 delectable biscotti with a variety of toppings. It has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TYMO Hair Straightener Comb,
Comb, straighten, and smooth out your hair at the same time with this gadget that heats up in 20 seconds.
It has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I ordered this hair straightener after using my sister's. I liked that there were different setting options depending on your hair type. Also, it didn't take forever to heat up. The accessories (glove, hair clips etc) were a plus as well. I loved the fact that I was able to finish my hair faster than when I used my flat iron. One quick pass and on to the next section of hair. Great product."
Acorn Women's Moc Slipper
Stay warm and cozy around the house with these super soft slippers, which come in many colors and have 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PuTwo Tray Mirror
This tray is a sophisticated way to store your must-haves. Use this for jewelry, makeup, vases, or any other small necessities you want to display and store. It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven
Step up your game in the kitchen with high-quality cookware. This pan has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's shock-resistant, chip-resistant, and dishwasher-safe. You can use this with ceramic, electric, gas, halogen, and induction stoves. You can also use this on an outdoor grill or in the oven. Amazon has this in 12 colors and three sizes.
Pavilia Plush Fleece Robe
This robe is a daily indulgence that anyone would appreciate. It's supremely plush and it has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 colors to choose from.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 37,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are six colors to choose from.
Amazon Essentials Men's Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt
You can never have too many hoodies, right? This one comes in 21 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 6X. It has 29,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler
This glass tumbler is BPA-free and it's dishwasher-safe. It comes in 41 colors and it has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick, and More
This is one of those miraculous products that I swear by. It's the easiest way to take off makeup without any soap or scrubbing. Yes, you read that correctly: you don't even need soap. Just wash and dry this one time before using it and you're good to go. You will be amazed by how easily it removes makeup. It comes in 14 colors and has 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
M Mooham Gold Initial Necklaces for Women
There's something fun and personal about initial jewelry. This two-necklace set comes in gold, silver, and rose gold.
TULA Skin Care Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Use this to cool and brighten the under eye area. It has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Truly a miracle product. I have struggled with dark circles and bags my whole life, but this product is like a magic eraser, and it feels so good on my sensitive skin!"
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
This is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation, per the brand. Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams previously told E!, "Vitamin C is essential when it comes to skincare. I have basically become a self-care skincare regimen guru. I'm so serious about it. My mom looked at me in the car was like 'Where are your pores? Your skin is almost poreless.' I use Vitamin C about two days a week at night. That puts all the moisture back into my skin and the glow is insane."
It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. A shopper said, "Love, love love. Since I have oily acne-prone skin, I was incredibly hesitant in trying this product out. However, it literally melts into my skin and makes it feel so hydrating without making my skin oily! I do not know how they did it but it's amazing. My skin becomes so glowy and it helps smooth out texture! expensive but worth it."
Aevo Milk Frothing Machine, Automatic Electric Milk Warmers and Foam Maker
You'll feel like a barista when you use this milk frother to make lattes, hot chocolate, and cappuccinos at home. It's easy to pour from and it's dishwasher-safe.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic
Cancel noise, take calls, and listen to your favorite music with these headphones that have a 30-hour battery life. There are three colors to choose from. These headphones have 37,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 23,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Dibaolong Womens Yoga Sweatpants
These pants combine everything you love about leggings, yoga pants, and joggers. What more could you want? THere are 26 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. This style has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver
These heart earrings are perfect for Valentine's Day and they're versatile to wear all year. They have 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace
If you love that layered look, but you just don't want to put the thought into picking necklaces that are perfectly complementary lengths. This three-piece set takes out all of that guess work and there are plenty of different styles to choose from.
These necklaces have 14,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. An Amazon shopper shared, "I wear this necklace almost everyday! It's the perfect delicate accessory to almost everything I wear. I tend to wear the crossbar piece by itself A LOT but I LOVE how you can do any of the pieces together and separate!"
Whaline 12Pcs Blush Theme Hair Scrunchies
These velvet scrunchies are super soft, fashionable, and very gentle on your hair. This set has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
This tint is super long-lasting without drying out your lips. Amazon has this in 29 colors.
This lip tint has 14,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I am busy. I don't have time to be reapplying my lipstick so I want something I can put on in the morning and go and not think about it. But most of the time long-lasting lip products feel weird on your lips or they start to flake off and look bad. NONE of that with this magical stuff! You literally feel like there is nothing on your lips. Seriously."
Umbra Prisma Picture Frame
This modern picture frame comes in four colors and it has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
