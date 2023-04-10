Hilary Swank Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Watch : Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

Hilary Swank's million dollar babies are here!

The Oscar winner confirmed April 9 that her and her husband, Philip Schneider, welcomed twins.

"It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," Hilary shared on Instagram. "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

The newborns, whose names have yet to be revealed, are the first children for the couple, who tied the knot in a private outdoor ceremony at a California preserve in 2018.

The 48-year-old first announced her pregnancy in October. While speaking about her upcoming projects on Good Morning America, Hilary revealed that she was looking forward to motherhood as her "next thing."

"And not just of one, but of two," the actress gushed. "I can't believe it."

She added at the time, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Since then, Hilary has kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey. On Halloween, the Alaska Daily star showed off her growing bump in punny maternity wear.

"#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins," she captioned the shot, which showed her clad in a black shirt reading, "My little pumpkins."