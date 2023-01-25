Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During L.A. Outing

Rumer Willis is already in mom mode with this fuzzy accessory.
The Hostage actress was photographed outside a workout class in Los Angeles, while baring her baby bump in a two-piece set. The Jan. 23 outing comes after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they were expecting their first child together in 2023.
For the outing, Rumer—whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis—wore a cropped exercise top with a short-sleeved button down, as well as leggings and white sandals. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and a brown bag and is seen carrying a stuffed animal.
When Rumer first shared news of her pregnancy in December, she posted a photo on Instagram of Derek kissing her baby bump.
Demi shared her daughter's Instagram photo with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," while sister Scout LaRue Willis wrote, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party."
Previously, Rumer has been vocal about starting a family when she felt the time was right for her.
"It's important to wait," she said during a November 2020 appearance on The Talk. "I think it's so important not to rush in and have it be about the lust or about, you know, that immediate connection, and building a real foundation."
And two years later, she is feeling more thankful than ever for her little one.
"Also still cant believe I am currently cooking a little person in my belly right now," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 31. "I am so deeply grateful for the incredible lessons and gifts that have come my way this year. I'm so grateful this little soul chose me to have the privilege of being their mama."