Pregnant Rumer Willis Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During L.A. Outing

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

Rumer Willis is already in mom mode with this fuzzy accessory.

The Hostage actress was photographed outside a workout class in Los Angeles, while baring her baby bump in a two-piece set. The Jan. 23 outing comes after she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas announced they were expecting their first child together in 2023.

For the outing, Rumer—whose parents are Demi Moore and Bruce Willis—wore a cropped exercise top with a short-sleeved button down, as well as leggings and white sandals. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and a brown bag and is seen carrying a stuffed animal.

When Rumer first shared news of her pregnancy in December, she posted a photo on Instagram of Derek kissing her baby bump.

Demi shared her daughter's Instagram photo with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," while sister Scout LaRue Willis wrote, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party."