Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant During Halftime Show

A Guide to All the Movies You Should Be Streaming With Your BFFs This Galentine's Day

Valentine's Day may be for lovers, but Galentine's Day is all about sending love to your BFFs. Here are movies about female friendships you can stream with your gal pals this Feb. 13.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 13, 2023 8:00 AMTags
MoviesValentine's DayCelebrities
Watch: 5 Celebrity Besties We Stan This Galentine's Day

Rose are red, violets are blue. On the eve of Valentine's Day, be sure to show love to your crew.

What started out as a Parks and Recreation bit about a group of women gathering for an annual breakfast on Feb. 13 has evolved into Galentine's Day, a real-life tradition for gal pals to honor their unbreakable bond. As Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope explains on the episode of the NBC comedy: "Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst."

And unlike Valentine's Day—which is typically geared toward couples—the holiday can be enjoyed by singletons and those who are in a relationship alike.

While detailing the origin story of Galentine's Day in 2019, series co-creator Michael Schur said the yearly tradition was dreamed up to "eliminate the romantic aspect" of Valentine's Day "because it's exclusionary to people who aren't in romances.

"The idea came about because the show was always pitched as a show about female friendship," Schur told LAist in 2019, adding that there previously wasn't an official day "set aside where we just celebrate friendships, especially female friendships."

photos
Grab Your Galentine: Kickass Celebrity Friendships

So, what better way is there to spoil your squad than with a girls' night in? In honor of Galentine's Day, scroll on for all the movies about female friendship that are available to stream online.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bridesmaids

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey, the 2011 flick proves that friends will always have your back—in singledom or holy matrimony. It's available to stream for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Legally Blonde

There's no objecting to how Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has become a pop culture figure of female empowerment since the 2001 release of Legally Blonde. With her go-getter attitude and her unwavering loyalty to gal pals like Paulette Bonafonté (Jennifer Coolidge), it's not hard to see why the bubbly blonde is such an inspiration to women. Watch her take on Harvard, the court and more on Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV

Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock
Girls Trip

This 2017 comedy boasting an all-star cast of Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah will leave you feeling like you've just gone on vacay with your besties. Check it out on Hulu or Sling TV.

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mean Girls

Can we all just get along, bake a cake filled with rainbows and agree that Mean Girls is the quintessential guide to the inner workings of "girl world" in high school? Written by Tina Fey and starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, the 2004 flick has become a cult classic among friends and frenemies. Watch it on Pluto TV.

F Duhamel/Annapurna/MGM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Booksmart

Directed by Olivia Wilde, this 2019 flick centers around two super studious seniors (Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) on a quest to experience their very first high school party before graduation. Think: Superbad, but with two girlfriends. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
The First Wives Club

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned—and Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn prove just that as divorcées seeking to get back at their ex-husbands. In the immortal words of Ivana Trump, who famously made a cameo in this 1996 following her real-life split from Donald Trump: "Don't get mad, get everything." Stream it with your own club on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Brownstone Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Pitch Perfect

Have an aca-awesome Valentine's Day this year by renting a sing-along version of the 2012 musical that kick-started an entire franchise. For more Pitch Perfect fun, be sure to also check out its spinoff series, Bumper in Berlin, on Peacock.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Waiting to Exhale

Boyfriends may come and go, but true friends are forever. Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine and Lela Rochon show us just that as four women each struggling with their own romantic relationships in Forest Whitaker's 1992 directorial debut. Watch it on Disney+.

Tracy Bennett/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock
13 Going on 30

Whether you're in high school or in your 30s—flirty and thriving, of course—it's always good to be reminded how not to overlook or backstab your bestie. Use Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer's 2004 flick as a cautionary tale and stream it on Peacock.

Christine Parry/Bend It/Film Council/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bend It Like Beckham

Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra are shining examples that no man, family or sport should come between friends in this 2002 comedy. Watch it on YouTube or Disney+.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Steel Magnolias

With an all-star lineup of Dolly Parton, Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah and Olympia Dukakis, this 1989 movie about a group of women from a small Southern community has proven that there's no bond quite like sisterhood that crosses generations. Prepare for a good cry when you stream it free on YouTube.

Colleen Hayes/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Wine Country

Amy Poehler's 2019 directorial debut reunites your Saturday Night Live favorites Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell and Emily Spivey as they travel to California's Napa Valley. Pop a cork with your gals over on Netflix

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Thelma & Louise

Is there a more quintessential movie about female friendship than Thelma & Louise? Settle in with pop culture's most iconic gal pals—and peep a young Brad Pitt in one of his earliest roles—by streaming this classic on Amazon Prime or The Roku Channel with a subscription.

Cate Cameron/Lionsgate
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

What do you get when you combine two best friends with Florida, a mystical water spirit, an eccentric villain and a swarm of lethal mosquitos? This 2021 zany comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Also featuring lots of laughs and heart, as well as Jamie Dornan, the movie can be streamed on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

(E!, NBC and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E!'s original movie Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

2

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

4
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

5

Proof Blue Ivy Carter Is Having the Best Time at Super Bowl 2023