A Guide to All the Movies You Should Be Streaming With Your BFFs This Galentine's Day

Watch : 5 Celebrity Besties We Stan This Galentine's Day

Rose are red, violets are blue. On the eve of Valentine's Day, be sure to show love to your crew.

What started out as a Parks and Recreation bit about a group of women gathering for an annual breakfast on Feb. 13 has evolved into Galentine's Day, a real-life tradition for gal pals to honor their unbreakable bond. As Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope explains on the episode of the NBC comedy: "Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst."

And unlike Valentine's Day—which is typically geared toward couples—the holiday can be enjoyed by singletons and those who are in a relationship alike.

While detailing the origin story of Galentine's Day in 2019, series co-creator Michael Schur said the yearly tradition was dreamed up to "eliminate the romantic aspect" of Valentine's Day "because it's exclusionary to people who aren't in romances.

"The idea came about because the show was always pitched as a show about female friendship," Schur told LAist in 2019, adding that there previously wasn't an official day "set aside where we just celebrate friendships, especially female friendships."