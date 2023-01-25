30 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Reality TV Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in a relationship with a reality TV fan, the best gift you can give them is control of the remote (at all times). All we want is to watch our favorite TV shows in peace, and ideally, it would be amazing if our significant other liked watching too. Aside from carte blanche with your shared television, there are so many fun ways to incorporate reality TV into your Valentine's Day plans.
We found the perfect cards, shirts, mugs, and more inspired by Real Housewives, The Bachelor, The Kardashians, Below Deck, Survivor, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Total Bellas, The Challenge, Big Brother, Siesta Key, and Top Chef.
Valentines Day Gifts for Reality TV Fans
Kim K Crying Funny Valentines Day Card
Kim Kardashian's krying face is truly iconic. This kard is perfect for all of the Kim K Stans out there.
N+B Core Shampoo + Conditioner Bundle- Sulfate-Free For All Hair Types and Textures, Strengthens and Hydrates
Brie and Nikki Bella always have the most shiny, lustrous, hair, don't they? If you want to get the look, try out the shampoo from their line. This volumizing shampoo will give you that salon-level lift and keep your locks hydrated without weighing your hair down. This conditioner strengthens your hair, leaving it smooth, strong, and shiny.
Real Housewives Conversation Hearts Tee
This conversations hearts shirt has so many iconic Real Housewives phrase, including "Goodbye, Kyle," "Hunky Dory," "Bloop," "Be Cool," and "Make it Nice."
Survivor TV Romantic Anniversary Card
This Survivor card is perfect for Valentine's Day, an anniversary, or any other special occasion.
The Challenge T-Shirt
This t-shirt is a classic that all The Challenge fans will appreciate. It's available in sizes up to 6X with tall options.
You’re the Kardashian to My Barker Valentine's Day Card
Show some Kravis-style PDA with this Valentine's Day card.
Personalized Custom Big Brother Acrylic Keychain
Personalize one of these house key replicas with your name. There are eight colors and two sizes to choose from.
Loverboy
The best way to feel like one of the roomies on Summer House is to sip on some Loverboy, the show's signature beverage. Plus, with a name like "Loverboy" this drink is just meant to be a Valentine's Day gift, right?
Final Rose Material Mug
Show your boo that they're final rose material by giving them this The Bachelor-inspired mug for Valentine's Day.
Scheana Marie Vanderpump Rules Valentine
If he can hang up a TV in seven minutes, he's the one. Well... maybe not, but this Scheana Shay-inspired card is pretty amazing. It even included her iconic crop top wedding dress.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards Card
If a Kim Richards fan has your heart, give them this card for Valentine's Day. This moment will always be relevant and iconic, just like Kim herself.
Give Them Lala Lip Gloss
Give the Lala Kent fan in your life the gift of hydrated and shiny lips. This lip gloss from the Vanderpump Rules star has a gorgeous tint and a lustrous glow.
Bravo Is My Love Language Valentines Kiss-Cut Stickers
Turn anything you own into Bravo merch with this sticker. Put this on your laptop, your water bottle, or notebook.
Gia Giudice Valentine's Day Card
Teresa Giudice's oldest daughter Gia Giudice went viral with her birthday song. This card puts a Valentine's Day twist on this beloved inside joke among The Real Housewives of New Jersey fandom.
Kylie Skin Lip Balm Set- Set of 5
These lip balms are incredibly hydrating and each one of them smells amazing. Plus, they come in a heart-shaped box, which makes them the perfect Valentine's Day gift. Thank you, Kylie Jenner.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe
This is seriously the most comfortable robe of all time. Kim K fans will love this plush gift from the reality star's clothing line SKIMS.
Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea by Captain Lee Rosbach
There's just not enough Captain Lee content on Below Deck. His autobiography is an entertaining way to learn more about the television icon's life before and after reality TV.
Top Chef Bravo Valentine
Give this card to your Top Chef-watching boo.
Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes From a Couple of Professional Drinkers by Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Danny Pellegrino
This cocktail book has recipes from Vanderpump Rules couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. You can make and drink the cocktails together.
Safely Clean Hands Kit
Pamper your hands with lotion, soap, and sanitizer bundle from Kris Jenner's brand Safely.
Kenya Moore Hair Care Restorative Growth Mask
This hair mask from Kenya Moore Hair Care is just what you need to treat and prevent hair breakage. Treat yourself once a week with this salon-level indulgence.
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner: Brush Every Tooth White - On-The-Go Whitener for A Brighter Smile
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand claims that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use."
An Amazon customer raved, "I love owning a product that I can depend on every single day to make my smile appearance 110% better. My smile is the most important feature on my face. I talk to people every single day as part of my job. In the morning before work I am always on the go. When using the Moon Whitening Pen it was easy to use. Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
A shopper reviewed, "This whitening pen is pretty impressive. I've added it into my nightly routine & have whiter teeth & no sensitivity at all!"
Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It By Dave Quinn
This is the ultimate book for Real Housewives fans. It has first-person accounts from your favorite cast members, producers, and more people involved with the franchise, delivering with some juicy behind-the-scenes scoop.
Viva Verano Lashes
Scheana Shay has delivered some iconic eyelash moments on Vanderpump Rules, so it was only natural that she started her own lash line. There are three looks to choose from.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
Perfect your pout with one of these three-piece sets from Lisa Rinna's brand Rinna Beauty. Each bundle has a lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss in matching hues.
Kylie Skin Valentine’s Lip Balm Set
This lip balm set is from the 2022 Valentine's Day drop. I bought one of these and then I immediately ordered another set after trying them out. I have always loved the Kylie Skin Lip Balms. These are hydrating without being sticky.
Give Them Lala Calming Face Sheet Masks With Aloe Vera & Chamomile- Set of 4
Treat loved ones with these calming, hydrating masks from Lala Kent's brand Give Them Lala. This four-piece set is the perfect gift.
JMP The Label
Hold your hair back with one of these fashionable scrunchies from Siesta Key star Juliette Porter's brand JMP The Label.
818 Blanco Tequila
If you're shopping for a Kendall Jenner fan, they will appreciate this blanco tequila from her brand, 818.
Casa Del Sol Blanco Tequila
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have seen Kathy Hilton advocate for Casa Del Sol, a tequila brand that she invested in, which is co-founded by Eva Longoria. If you're shopping for someone who's #TeamKathy or #TeamTequila, this pick is a winner, for sure.
