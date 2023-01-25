Kaia Gerber Addresses Her Privilege Amid Nepo Baby Debate

Watch : Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Romance Rumors True? See Pics!

Kaia Gerber is standing her ground when it comes to that nepo baby conversation.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of super model Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, shared her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood—a topic that had taken the internet by storm in recent months.

"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Kaia told Elle Jan. 24. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."

However, when it comes to having the power to book certain modeling gigs, Kaia knows she has to land them on her own, something her mom has teasingly brought up.

"My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you,'" she continued. "But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."