Kaia Gerber Addresses Her Privilege Amid Nepo Baby Debate

Kaia Gerber is standing her ground when it comes to that nepo baby conversation.
The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of super model Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, shared her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood—a topic that had taken the internet by storm in recent months.
"I won't deny the privilege that I have," Kaia told Elle Jan. 24. "Even if it's just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice, that alone I feel very fortunate for."
However, when it comes to having the power to book certain modeling gigs, Kaia knows she has to land them on her own, something her mom has teasingly brought up.
"My mom always joked, 'If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you,'" she continued. "But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with."
And when it comes to the acting roles? Kaia revealed that it's even harder to get in that door, despite who your parents are.
"With acting, it's so different," the American Horror Story alum explained. "No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone's kid. That just isn't how art is made, and what I'm interested in is art."
And furthermore, Kaia—who is dating Austin Butler—said knows that while there is nepotism in Hollywood, it's not as rampant as people may think.
"No one wants to work with someone who's annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind," she said. "Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we'd see even more of it."
Kaia is just the latest celebrity to enter the nepo baby chat, following in the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, who rocked a "nepo baby" t-shirt, and Meghan McCain who posted to her Instagram stories in December, "To my fellow 'Nepo babies'—just acknowledge your privilege, the opportunities your last name has gotten you and move on."
As for Kate Hudson, she told told The Independent in December, "The nepotism thing, I mean... I don't really care."
The Almost Famous star noted, "I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."
Meanwhile, Kate—who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson—explained that she feels nepotism is much more common in other fields outside of entertainment.
"I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood," she said. "Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!'"