Zach Gilford’s Confession About Taylor Swift Is Fearless

Sometimes you are enchanted to meet someone—but you have a blank space when it comes to their name.
That's what happened for Zach Gilford, who starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in the "Ours" music video, as he recently revealed he didn't know the superstar's first name while working with her on the 2011 project.
"Here's the thing...I'm just so out of touch," he admitted during the Jan. 24 episode of PodcastOne's LadyGang podcast. "They were doing all this behind-the-scenes footage on that music video and they're interviewing me and I'm really bad with names and I wasn't sure if her name was Taylor or Tyler."
So, what did Zach do? He referred to Taylor by her last name instead.
"I only referred to her as Ms. Swift. I'd go 'Ms. Swift. She's so great. She's so sweet. She's so great to work with,'" he recalled. "And I was terrified… I would have been the first person ever canceled if I said her name wrong."
Looking back on after the project had wrapped, Zach shared that Taylor gave him something special.
"This was the nicest thing," he said. "She gave me like a handwritten note of 'Things to do in Nashville.' It was so sweet and thoughtful, and I think there were like little hearts over the I's. It was really cute."
While Zach didn't have Taylor's name down during filming, it's safe to say the "Love Story" singer knew his moniker very well.
"The guy who we cast to play my love interest is a guy named Zach Gilford," Taylor explained in 2011 during one of the "Taylor Swift The Making of Ours" webisodes with Taste of Country. "He was someone that I had in mind because he's really endearing in all the roles that he plays."
Taylor continued, "I've seen him in movies and in shows that he's been in and I was just always really impressed by when he's onscreen. He always brings heart to it and that's what I wanted in this character."
Zach may have not known Taylor's name all too well, but that video is one to remember.