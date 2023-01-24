Zach Gilford’s Confession About Taylor Swift Is Fearless

Watch : Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well REVEALED

Sometimes you are enchanted to meet someone—but you have a blank space when it comes to their name.

That's what happened for Zach Gilford, who starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in the "Ours" music video, as he recently revealed he didn't know the superstar's first name while working with her on the 2011 project.

"Here's the thing...I'm just so out of touch," he admitted during the Jan. 24 episode of PodcastOne's LadyGang podcast. "They were doing all this behind-the-scenes footage on that music video and they're interviewing me and I'm really bad with names and I wasn't sure if her name was Taylor or Tyler."

So, what did Zach do? He referred to Taylor by her last name instead.

"I only referred to her as Ms. Swift. I'd go 'Ms. Swift. She's so great. She's so sweet. She's so great to work with,'" he recalled. "And I was terrified… I would have been the first person ever canceled if I said her name wrong."