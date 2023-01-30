Shop Our Most-Loved Influencer Outfits of January 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
These days, we look to Instagram for the freshest and trendiest outfit inspiration.
There are so many up-and-coming fashion influencers and seasoned Instagram fashionistas alike. The common thread between every fashion it-girl is that they have the coolest personal styles we can't get enough of— so, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks from fashion influencers over the last month. From Summer Rachel Warren's undeniably chic aesthetic and Larissa Mills' perfect balance between feminine and masculine pieces to Aaliyah Jay's cool streetwear flair, these fashion influencers served major looks in January. Not only did the trendsetters give E! insight on where their looks are from, but they also shared a bit about their personal aesthetics and styling tactics that we're totally embracing.
Read on for a dose of January outfit inspiration from some of our favorite fashion influencers.
Khaki Wool Look Military Coat
"My personal style truly has no limits," Aaliyah shares. "I love wearing outfits that speak to my soul and I always go with my gut feeling on what item to pick when getting dressed for the day. My ensemble is Karen And Rita's 'It Girl' Earrings— my personal favorite. My purse is Brandon Blackwood, jacket by ASOS and pants are from Zara. "
"When I bought these pants, I thought I would wear them with heels, but I think sneakers pulled the look together," she continues. "I truly didn't think this outfit through with much effort, I just threw on what I thought would fit my vibe for that day. Happy I followed by instincts; it came together as if I did think about it and that's the best part about getting dressed! Dressing for you!"
This Khaki Wool Look Military Coat from Pretty Little Thing has a similar look to Aaliyah's ultra-cool vinyl trench coat.
Khaki Biker Jacket
"My personal style is a bit of a mix which includes wardrobe staples styled with trendy pieces," Cecee shares. "In this post, I am wearing a khaki cropped oversized jacket from Zara with a white vest and a pair of grey joggers from ASOS."
"I love accessories as they can elevate any outfit in my opinion," the London-based fashion and lifestyle influencer shares. "Here I opted for my Jacquemus le Chiquito long bag in beige and my Celine Triomphe sunglasses in tortoise. I feel like the tones of the accessories really complimented this jacket which gave the whole outfit an 'effortless just going to grab a coffee vibe.'"
For a similar look to Cecee's, we like this khaki biker jacket from River Island.
Isabella Tulle Maxi Dress - Ivory
"The look in that picture was for New Year's Eve," Larissa shares. The influencer and her daughter, Ella, have taken the TikTok fashion community by storm with their impeccable taste. "I have always been a sucker for anything that looks like a tutu or ballerina as my love for the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Nutcracker will never die. Just like my own overall style, this outfit incorporates dressy and casual, feminine and masculine. The dress is from Steve Madden, leather jacket from All Saints, shoes from Valentino and baguette from Fendi."
For a similar look to Larissa's highly coveted tiered tulle dress, this Isabella Tulle Maxi Dress from Fashion Nova is just about as trendy as it gets.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Hippy Genuine Suede Pull On Platform Boot
"My style has always been influenced by 90s and early 2000s fashion," MJ explains. The ultra-confident, fashion-forward influencer has gained the hearts of many for her nostalgic sense of style and tips and tricks for getting the best Instagram photos yet.
"I would classify my ideal style as Coyote ugly meets Practical Magic, meets Paris Hilton, with a little more color," she continues. "The suede jacket I'm wearing I found thrifting for $10 a few years back, the onesie is from Aritizia, the purse is from Praying, the name plate is Tres Colori, the sunnies are $10 from Wang's Vintage in Phoenix [and] the boots— knockoff UGG's from Amazon."
Camila Coelho Alana Mini Dress
"My dress is from the designer Camila Coelho— The Alana Mini Dress— and I got it from Revolve," Eloise shares. "I like to think of myself as a minimalist when it comes to fashion, I love simple colors and good investment pieces. But, when it came to New Years, I wanted something fun, sparkly and bright and a limoncello dress was the perfect fit. And of course to stay true to my inner minimalist, I kept my jewelry basic and paired the dress with a simple pair of black heels so the dress remained the focal point of the outfit!"
Whether you're going to a cocktail party or any event with a "don't be shy" dress code, this glimmering mini dress from Revolve is it. Top top off the look, put your hair in a slicked back updo— we know Eloise would.
Boat Neck Ribbed Sweater
"I combined a feminine long skirt with a more casual biker leather jacket," Simone says. The Copenhagen-based fashionista is all about adding playful elements, prints and textures to her looks, incorporating a vintage belt from her mom and other unique pieces in this outfit.
"I adore the contrast between the skirt's feminine design and the big and casual aspect of the sweater with the jacket," she continues. "When I'm wearing something large and long, I like to add a waist belt to highlight my waistline. To complete the look, I added some chunky and colorful accessories."
For a similar look to her chunky blue knit sweater, this ribbed sweater from Mango is a cute option that is also currently on sale.
Brown Faux Leather Jacket
"When it comes to my personal style, I'm reaching for simple essentials in my closet that work with multiple outfits," Vee shares. The Armenian, LA-based digital creator is all about versatile and wearable pieces, as indicated by her Instagram, which features a lot of denim, neutral colors and flattering closet staples.
"I always go for minimal and comfort," she continues. "I'm currently obsessed with oversized leather jackets and I really liked this brown one from Cider, I paired it with my Abercrombie ultra high rise 90s denim in a dark wash and some black heeled booties."
Bec + Bridge Khaki Rina Maxi Skirt
"When it comes to my personal style, I like to create my looks based around statement pieces, vintage and rare finds," Mikayla shares. "I'm not super into the fast fashion culture as I love having pieces no one else tends to have unless it's a timeless and minimal piece I can style over again. In this image I've paired a Bec and bridge cargo maxi skirt with a Tiger mist crop, some black point heels (a wardrobe must have) and my vintage Gucci bag."
John Galt Light Blue Brianna Sweater
"My personal style is definitely more casual chic," Jamie shares. "I would say I get inspired by California style in general so I love to incorporate that laidback vibe in my outfits. I prioritize being comfortable so sneakers are my go-to. This specific outfit, I am wearing my Levi's dad jeans (my favorite jeans ever), an oversized blue sweater from PacSun, New Balance 5740 sneakers, and an Acne scarf I got for Christmas. It's rare that it's cool enough to wear extra layers in San Diego so I took advantage of a day where I could."
Black Stretch Woven Low Rise Pleated Micro Mini Skirt
"My entire wardrobe consists of statement pieces," Caroline says. There's really no internet personality quite like hers. "I don't identify with a specific style (maybe Caroline Core?), I usually just wear pieces I'm obsessed with at the time. I've been curating my wardrobe for the past seven years and it's something I'm really proud of!"
For a trendy micro mini skirt look similar to Caroline's, check out this stretch woven low rise pleated skirt from Pretty Little Thing that comes in charcoal grey and brown, too.
Womens Tiered Maxi Skirt
"After years of experimentation, I categorize my personal style as cyber fairy grunge in the fall and winter and Sirencore in the spring and summer," Summer shares. "Depending on what country and season I'm traveling in, I also love to play with academia core."
"I usually style my looks centered around one stand out piece," the fashion influencer continues. "In this case, it was a vintage tiered maxi skirt, and then I choose pieces that complement its shape, color or texture. No matter what, I black out my eyeliner for a grunge aesthetic. Since this skirt is long, I knew I needed a lift so I threw on my favorite leather chunky platform boots from Jeffrey Campbell. Platforms are comfortable and they lengthen my legs. This skirt could easily have made it a cottage core look if I hadn't added an oversized leather jacket. The mix of leather and linen mirrors my sweet but rough personality. I decided to keep this look minimal by wearing a basic black tee from Aritzia from their Sunday Best collection, and it's top tier quality. Finally, to top off the accessories, I threw on my silver AirPods Max's with a vintage designer purse that never fails to elevate any look, which is why I chose my grey Balenciaga City Bag."
For a similar look to Summer's vintage green tiered skirt, you can snag this dark green tiered maxi skirt from Walmart.
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Baggy Jean
"I love to keep up with trends, but at the same time I try not to participate in micro trends that will only be in style for a few months. My personal style is a mix of classic pieces with a hint of street style and model off duty trends," Halley shares.
"Also the sweater is Ralph Lauren, the jeans are Abercrombie, the shoes are ultra mini platform UGGs and the bag is a Gucci Jackie bag that I rented from Vivrelle," she continued. "I was going to a coffee date so I styled it by literally throwing on my favorite jeans. It was a little chilly so I picked the Ralph Lauren sweater because it's so easy and timeless. Then for comfort, I picked my UGGs because they are my go to shoes. And to add a little something fun I chose my Gucci Jackie bag to add a pattern!"