Shop Our Most-Loved Influencer Outfits of January 2023

These days, we look to Instagram for the freshest and trendiest outfit inspiration.

There are so many up-and-coming fashion influencers and seasoned Instagram fashionistas alike. The common thread between every fashion it-girl is that they have the coolest personal styles we can't get enough of— so, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks from fashion influencers over the last month. From Summer Rachel Warren's undeniably chic aesthetic and Larissa Mills' perfect balance between feminine and masculine pieces to Aaliyah Jay's cool streetwear flair, these fashion influencers served major looks in January. Not only did the trendsetters give E! insight on where their looks are from, but they also shared a bit about their personal aesthetics and styling tactics that we're totally embracing.

Read on for a dose of January outfit inspiration from some of our favorite fashion influencers.