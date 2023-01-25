See Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Throw Epic Shade at Shep Rose Over Alleged Kiss

Watch : Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion

This burn is just as hot as the weather in Charleston, South Carolina.

After it was revealed on Southern Charm's season eight reunion, Shep Rose hitting on a Southern Hospitality cast member was the last straw for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, with whom he called it quits after two years of dating in July 2022. Now, Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario is giving her two cents on the situation, and she did so by throwing an epic dig at her fellow Bravo star.

As she confirmed to host Andy Cohen on the Jan. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, "Unfortunately, I was hit on by Shep."

Poking fun at her and Taylor's large age gaps with the 42-year-old—as Mia is 25 and Taylor is 28—she continued, "I don't know what he was thinking though, because I don't have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me, honestly. He knew that I'm not the one. I'm the one to tell your girlfriend."

She also confirmed that she DMed Taylor following the incident, noting that she hopes someone would do the same for her.