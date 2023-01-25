2023 Oscars

See Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Throw Epic Shade at Shep Rose Over Alleged Kiss

Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario addressed rumors that Southern Charm's Shep Rose hit on her with an epic diss on Watch What Happen Live. Hear her sick burn.

Watch: Shep Rose Wishes Ex Taylor Ann Green the Best After Reunion

This burn is just as hot as the weather in Charleston, South Carolina.

After it was revealed on Southern Charm's season eight reunion, Shep Rose hitting on a Southern Hospitality cast member was the last straw for his ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green, with whom he called it quits after two years of dating in July 2022. Now, Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario is giving her two cents on the situation, and she did so by throwing an epic dig at her fellow Bravo star.

As she confirmed to host Andy Cohen on the Jan. 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, "Unfortunately, I was hit on by Shep."

Poking fun at her and Taylor's large age gaps with the 42-year-old—as Mia is 25 and Taylor is 28—she continued, "I don't know what he was thinking though, because I don't have any previous job experience in geriatric work or senior care, so it was really interesting that he approached me, honestly. He knew that I'm not the one. I'm the one to tell your girlfriend."

She also confirmed that she DMed Taylor following the incident, noting that she hopes someone would do the same for her.

"If my boyfriend was going around Charleston acting like," Mia stated, "I would need somebody to tell me. And I feel like I did a service."

Before their summer split, Shep discussed his and Taylor's relationship struggles in a June 2022 interview with E! News, specifically about how people would always question them about their future together.

"We felt like everyone was chirping all around us—which happens—but it can really put undue stress on a relationship," he shared. "And then I didn't really help the situation a couple of times, but I just felt really stressed at certain times during the season about trying to make sure that Taylor's OK, that we're OK, and that I'm OK. It's a lot of balls to juggle in the air."

And as his Southern Charm co-star Craig Conover—who is dating Summer House's Paige DeSorbo—added during the interview, "Filming can tear you apart. And if you survive, which you did…" to which Shep finished, "not by much."

Catch up on season one of Southern Hospitality and past seasons of Southern Charm streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

