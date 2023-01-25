Why Jana Kramer Isn't Revealing Her Boyfriend's Identity Just Yet

Watch : Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

She got the man and the privacy—for now.

Weeks after first confirming her new relationship with a Scottish athlete, Jana Kramer has yet to reveal the full identity of her mystery man. But in the Jan. 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana said she came this close to going Instagram official with her guy.

"Everyone knows that I have a boyfriend, that's already out there," she said. "We talked about it. It was just maybe when we're together next."

Jana even has a picture montage ready to post for her 2 million Instagram followers. So, what's stopping her from sharing more about the relationship? It's certainly not the critics.

"People are going to be mean regardless, so I think it's just one of those things where I'm like, ‘Who cares?'" she said. "We're in a good place. People will be mean regardless whether I post it, not post it, hold onto it for six months. They're gonna say the same thing: ‘Oh this is gonna last.'"