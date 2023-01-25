Why Jana Kramer Isn't Revealing Her Boyfriend's Identity Just Yet

She got the man and the privacy—for now.
Weeks after first confirming her new relationship with a Scottish athlete, Jana Kramer has yet to reveal the full identity of her mystery man. But in the Jan. 22 episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana said she came this close to going Instagram official with her guy.
"Everyone knows that I have a boyfriend, that's already out there," she said. "We talked about it. It was just maybe when we're together next."
Jana even has a picture montage ready to post for her 2 million Instagram followers. So, what's stopping her from sharing more about the relationship? It's certainly not the critics.
"People are going to be mean regardless, so I think it's just one of those things where I'm like, ‘Who cares?'" she said. "We're in a good place. People will be mean regardless whether I post it, not post it, hold onto it for six months. They're gonna say the same thing: ‘Oh this is gonna last.'"
For now, Jana says she is content that nobody can pop this love bubble.
And while the country singer—who filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April 2021 after six years of marriage—has been open about past romances, she's trying her best to make this one different.
"Even if it doesn't work out, I'm not going to feel embarrassed," she said. "I have been so publicly embarrassed with relationships. A lot of that I own. That's my fault because I've been open about them, so that's why I've been trying to stay more private."
In a previous episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Jana revealed she was out of the country visiting her boyfriend. Although she stopped short of publicly sharing his name, the country singer hinted that her new man is an athlete who hails from Scotland.
"I'm in England right now, I went to Scotland for two days because he had two off days," the Nashville resident said on the Jan. 9 episode of Whine Down. "Never in a million years...did I think, 'Oh in four years I'm gonna be here with my boyfriend.' He's a sweetheart and yeah, I am not single."