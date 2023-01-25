Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Watch : Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…

Is another Bella baby in the works?

Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child.

"We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead of their E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. "Artem would love to have two kids and I would too, but the thought of being pregnant and doing all of that again and the baby stage—two changes your life."

And the former WWE star can look at her twin Brie Bella—who shares daughter Birdie, 5, and son Buddy, 2, with husband Daniel Bryan—for just how much of a shift life with two kids is.

"We're in such an incredible flow with Matteo and how he travels with us and our routine and it's such a blessing," Nikki continued, "but looking at my sister's life, how much it's changed having two. She's like, 'Oh yeah girl, it's different when you have two.'"

"So we're discussing it," the former WWE star added, "I'm kind of like one and done. I'm happy with that, but we'll see."

She joked that it would be so much easier is Artem could carry the baby, to which the Dancing With the Stars pro excitedly replied, "I would! Let's figure it out."