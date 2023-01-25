Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby

Is another Bella baby in the works?
Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child.
"We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead of their E! wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. "Artem would love to have two kids and I would too, but the thought of being pregnant and doing all of that again and the baby stage—two changes your life."
And the former WWE star can look at her twin Brie Bella—who shares daughter Birdie, 5, and son Buddy, 2, with husband Daniel Bryan—for just how much of a shift life with two kids is.
"We're in such an incredible flow with Matteo and how he travels with us and our routine and it's such a blessing," Nikki continued, "but looking at my sister's life, how much it's changed having two. She's like, 'Oh yeah girl, it's different when you have two.'"
"So we're discussing it," the former WWE star added, "I'm kind of like one and done. I'm happy with that, but we'll see."
She joked that it would be so much easier is Artem could carry the baby, to which the Dancing With the Stars pro excitedly replied, "I would! Let's figure it out."
The duo also shared a sweet story about they planned to incorporate Matteo into their August 2022 wedding ceremony in Paris.
"He was a ring bearer," Nikki shared. "Me and Artem are obsessed with The Nutcracker and the story and the music, so Matteo was coming down the aisle to The Nutcracker."
However, she revealed, "Matteo never made it down the aisle. You will have to see that in the season finale. A lot of drama happened around that. I just had this beautiful dream that my son would waltz down the aisle like his daddy in The Nutcracker and that did not happen. That was a lot of expectation for a two-year-old."
But the couple added that one of their favorite moments from the nuptials was cuddling with Matteo in bed the next morning.
"That the best," Artem shared before Nikki echoed, "That was really cute."
