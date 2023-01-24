The Crown’s New Set Photos Suggest a Spice Girls Storyline Is Coming to Spice Up Season 6

Watch : Prince Harry Jokingly Confesses He "Fact Checks" The Crown

Prince Charles is about to have his life spiced up.

In new set photos from season six of Netflix's The Crown, an unnamed actress dressed as Ginger Spice (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell) from the Spice Girls was seen filming scenes at the UK's Winchester Cathedral. On that same day, Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles on the series, was spotted on set in between takes.

Decked out in Ginger's trademark union jack color scheme—complete with boots emblazoned with the flag—the actress waved to cameras while walking outside the Cathedral. She was flanked by men in colorful, bold suits.

The sighting is particularly noteworthy, given the notorious history between Ginger and Charles in real life.

In 1997, the Spice Girls—Geri, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton—met Prince Charles at the Princess Trust Concert in Manchester. It was there that Geri and Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) planted kisses all over Charles' face—a major royal no-no—leaving bright-red lipstick stains for the world to see.