The Crown’s New Set Photos Suggest a Spice Girls Storyline Is Coming to Spice Up Season 6

Prince Charles is about to have his life spiced up.
In new set photos from season six of Netflix's The Crown, an unnamed actress dressed as Ginger Spice (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell) from the Spice Girls was seen filming scenes at the UK's Winchester Cathedral. On that same day, Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles on the series, was spotted on set in between takes.
Decked out in Ginger's trademark union jack color scheme—complete with boots emblazoned with the flag—the actress waved to cameras while walking outside the Cathedral. She was flanked by men in colorful, bold suits.
The sighting is particularly noteworthy, given the notorious history between Ginger and Charles in real life.
In 1997, the Spice Girls—Geri, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton—met Prince Charles at the Princess Trust Concert in Manchester. It was there that Geri and Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) planted kisses all over Charles' face—a major royal no-no—leaving bright-red lipstick stains for the world to see.
At the event, Geri was also accused of "pinching" Charles' butt—a claim that she later downplayed.
"I didn't pinch Prince Charles' bum, as was reported," Geri told The Times in May 2016. "I patted it. Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human. There was a lot of nervous energy, young women, happy antics."
In a recent interview, Mel C (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) reflected back on their infamous meeting with Charles.
"At the time, I was one of the shyer members of the band, so I was cringing inside as the girls were kissing Prince Charles," she told People in September of last year. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe they're doing it.'"
However, she's managed to look at the incident differently over time.
"But now, I'm really proud that the girls did that because I think that's part of the reason the world fell in love with the Spice Girls," Mel C said. "We were kind of doing what everybody wished they could do, and it was never with malice. It was always with a smile."
She added, "Now that Charles is our King, it kind of makes it even more naughty. Those naughty Spice Girls!"
