The Crown’s New Set Photos Suggest a Spice Girls Storyline Is Coming to Spice Up Season 6

In new photos from the set The Crown season six, an actress playing Ginger Spice (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell) was filming on the same day as Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles. Get the details.

By Daniel Trainor Jan 24, 2023 11:38 PM
Prince Charles is about to have his life spiced up. 

In new set photos from season six of Netflix's The Crown, an unnamed actress dressed as Ginger Spice (a.k.a. Geri Halliwell) from the Spice Girls was seen filming scenes at the UK's Winchester Cathedral. On that same day, Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles on the series, was spotted on set in between takes.

Decked out in Ginger's trademark union jack color scheme—complete with boots emblazoned with the flag—the actress waved to cameras while walking outside the Cathedral. She was flanked by men in colorful, bold suits.

The sighting is particularly noteworthy, given the notorious history between Ginger and Charles in real life.

In 1997, the Spice Girls—Geri, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton—met Prince Charles at the Princess Trust Concert in Manchester. It was there that Geri and Mel B (a.k.a. Scary Spice) planted kisses all over Charles' face—a major royal no-no—leaving bright-red lipstick stains for the world to see. 

At the event, Geri was also accused of "pinching" Charles' butt—a claim that she later downplayed. 

"I didn't pinch Prince Charles' bum, as was reported," Geri told The Times in May 2016. "I patted it. Patting him on the bottom was against royal protocol but we're all human. There was a lot of nervous energy, young women, happy antics."

UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

In a recent interview, Mel C (a.k.a. Sporty Spice) reflected back on their infamous meeting with Charles.

"At the time, I was one of the shyer members of the band, so I was cringing inside as the girls were kissing Prince Charles," she told People in September of last year. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe they're doing it.'"

However, she's managed to look at the incident differently over time.

"But now, I'm really proud that the girls did that because I think that's part of the reason the world fell in love with the Spice Girls," Mel C said. "We were kind of doing what everybody wished they could do, and it was never with malice. It was always with a smile."

She added, "Now that Charles is our King, it kind of makes it even more naughty. Those naughty Spice Girls!"

For everything else we know about season six of The Crown, keep scrolling.

Alex Bailey/Netflix
The Season Six Queen

Imelda Staunton will continue on with her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II for season six of The Crown. Claire Foy and Olivia Colman also played the British monarch for two seasons each.

Jonathan Pryce and Dominic West are also returning to their respective roles of Prince Philip and Prince Charles.

Netflix
The Final Season

Season six, which is currently in production, will be The Crown's last season. Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Princess Diana in the fifth and upcoming sixth season of the period drama, confirmed this to be true, telling E! News, "It really is. It's the final season."

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Princess Diana's Car Crash

Season six is set to follow the monarchy between the end of the '90s and into the '00s. This means Princess Diana's tragic car crash, which resulted in her death in August 1997, will also be covered. However, Netflix shared in a statement released to The Sun that "the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

Kim Hardy/Diana Field Photography/Netflix
Meet Prince William and Kate Middleton

In Sept. 2022, Netflix revealed that two actors will portray a young William in season six: 16-year-old Rufus Kampa and 21-year-old Ed McVey. And 19-year-old Meg Ballamy will play Kate.

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Another Royal Death

As the final season is expected to cover the royal family's lives in the early '00s, the death of Princess Margaret (played by Lesley Manville) may be featured. The queen's sister passed away in February 2002 after suffering a stroke and cardiac issues.

Keith Bernstein/Netflix
The Season Six Premiere Date

Since season six is currently in production, the final season won't hit Netflix until at least 2023.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
No Harry and Meghan

In an August 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown creator Peter Morgan confirmed that the series will not depict the modern-day lives of royals. In short, the saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exiting the Firm as senior royals will not be a storyline.

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey," he said, "and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago."

