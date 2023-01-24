Riley Keough Shares Photo of the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Lisa Marie Presley

Watch : Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

Riley Keough is remembering her late mother Lisa Marie Presley through pictures.

The Zola actress shared a special moment on Instagram of her and Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12 at age 54. In the photo, the two of them are captured sitting side-by-side at a restaurant, softly smiling into the camera.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," Riley captioned the Jan. 24 post, adding that she's "grateful" to Dumplin' actress Georgie Flores for snapping the pic.

The snapshot appears to be taken at Elvis Presley's 88th birthday party tribute on Jan. 8, which they celebrated with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann and actor Austin Butler.

The party occurred four days before Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency. Hours later, Priscilla Presley confirmed to People that Lisa Marie had passed.

Lisa Marie—Elvis' only child—is survived by Riley, who she shared with ex Danny Keough along with late son Benjamin Keough. She was also mom to 14-year-old twins Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, whose dad is her ex Michael Lockwood.

Riley—who will inherit Elvis' Graceland mansion along with Harper and Finley—first publicly spoke out about Lisa Marie's passing on Jan. 20, posting a throwback photo with a red heart emoji in the caption.