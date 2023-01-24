M3GAN Star Allison Williams Can't Handle Drew Barrymore's Transformation into the Killer Doll

Introducing DR3W.
In honor of her interview with M3GAN star Allison Williams, Drew Barrymore surprised fans with an epic transformation into the film's titular killer doll. A preview for the Jan. 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show showed that the host not only donned the doll's signature dress, eye contacts and wavy blond hair, she came fully ready to play.
"The No. 1 rule if you are a true M3GAN is: can you run on all fours?" Allison asks Drew, who replies in her best voice impression of the doll, "Well, I don't know, you programmed me, but let's see if I can."
Drew then immediately started crawling towards the camera, earning the Get Out star's stamp of approval, with her remarking, "You're perfect. You're a natural."
"Obviously, M3gan, you never know how these things are going to go but you can hope for a certain outcome," Allison replied after Drew asked how she knew the movie would be such a hit. "I'm going to be self-deprecating and say it's about you, it's really if people loved M3GAN and they got her, that's why."
Drew's transformation comes less than a week after it was announced that Universal Pictures has officially ordered M3GAN 2.0, a sequel to the horror film set to hit theaters in January 2025.
In addition to Allison, the film also stars Ronny Chieng and Violet McGraw.
Earlier this month, Allison recalled what it was like working on the film and the challenges that came with making M3GAN come to life on screen.
"I don't want to give away any of the magic of how she's achieved, but getting M3GAN on screen was really difficult," she told Entertainment Weekly on Jan. 3. "It kind of brought us all together because it required the collaboration of the full crew."
Allison added, "It was certainly a unique performative experience for me, playing scenes with M3GAN. I don't know that I'll ever have that experience again