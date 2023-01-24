Joshua Jackson Celebrates Michelle Williams' Oscar Nomination With Dawson's Creek Throwback

Michelle Williams' Oscar nomination came with a side of nostalgia.
After Michelle Williams picked up her fifth Academy Award nomination for her work in The Fabelmans, her former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson tipped his hat with a nostalgic message of celebration.
"5 Academy Award Nominations!!! Holy Moses," the Dr. Death star wrote on his Instagram Stories Jan. 24 while sharing a throwback photo of Michelle posted by Busy Philipps. "I don't know but I imagine that this was taken in some dingy watering hole when we were all kids. What an amazing journey you have been on. Congratulations!"
Joshua—who starred alongside Michelle on all six seasons of The WB teen drama from 1998 to 2003—wasn't the only former cast member to send their praise to her way. Busy, who joined the cast in season five, where she met her future BFF, wrote a moving tribute reflecting on Michelle's journey.
"I love you MW," Busy wrote in her Instagram post. "Proud of you forever for building the life and career you dreamed of, even though the absolute overwhelming grief of being human had you wondering if you could at times. But then you would dig deep and try again. It's one of my favorite things about you. You have never NEVER stopped trying."
Just like Joshua, Busy also celebrated Michelle's impressive haul of Academy Award mentions over the past two decades, writing, "I'm just gonna go back in time and tell this kid that she's going to have 5 OSCAR NOMINATIONS in the next 20 years."
Michelle's Fabelmans nomination is her third Best Actress nomination, previously picking up a spot in the category in 2010 and 2011 for her work in Blue Valentine and My Week With Marilyn, respectively. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for Brokeback Mountain and in 2016 for Manchester by the Sea.
"A new way, a new recipe, a new parenting style, a new author, a new approach to work, a new love, a new role," Busy continued, "but always the same loving brilliant gentle sensitive funny wild thoughtful beautiful beautiful BEAUTIFUL you."
Michelle is nominated alongside Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Tár's Cate Blanchett, Blonde's Ana de Armas and To Leslie's Andrea Riseborough.
The Fabelmans earned seven nominations overall, including Best Picture, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, Best Supporting Actor for Judd Hirsch, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.
Find out if Michelle can take home her first Oscar when the 95th Academy Awards air March 12 on ABC.