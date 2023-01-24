Tony Bennett's Reaction to Lady Gaga's Oscar Nomination Will Have You Smiling Cheek to Cheek

Tony Bennett is getting a kick out of Lady Gaga's latest milestone.
Hours after the pop superstar picked up a Best Original Song nomination at the 2023 Oscars for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, her frequent collaborator took to Twitter to share his joy. On Jan. 24, Bennett tweeted alongside a photo of himself with the singer, "Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination!"
He added, "So proud of you!"
This is Gaga third Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category and her overall fourth Academy Awards nod.
Her collaboration with Diane Warren, "Til It Happens to You," from The Hunting Ground was up for Best Original Song in 2015, but lost to Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes' Bond song "Writing's On the Wall" at the ceremony. In 2019, Gaga won her first Oscar for her song "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack. (She was also nominated for a Best Actress for her role in the film that year.)
Co-written by producer BloodPop, "Hold My Hand" is also currently nominated for two Grammys. "It's a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you," Gaga wrote on Instagram in November in response to the Grammy nods. "I fully cried, this never gets old and I'm super humbled."
While Gaga has yet to publicly comment on her latest Oscar nomination