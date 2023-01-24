2023 Oscars

The Nominations Are Finally Here

Tony Bennett's Reaction to Lady Gaga's Oscar Nomination Will Have You Smiling Cheek to Cheek

Tony Bennett shared a sweet message celebrating frequent collaborator Lady Gaga's Oscar nomination for her song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. Take a look.

Tony Bennett is getting a kick out of Lady Gaga's latest milestone.

Hours after the pop superstar picked up a Best Original Song nomination at the 2023 Oscars for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, her frequent collaborator took to Twitter to share his joy. On Jan. 24, Bennett tweeted alongside a photo of himself with the singer, "Congratulations to the amazingly talented @ladygaga on her 4th Oscar nomination!"

He added, "So proud of you!"

This is Gaga third Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category and her overall fourth Academy Awards nod.

Her collaboration with Diane Warren, "Til It Happens to You," from The Hunting Ground was up for Best Original Song in 2015, but lost to Sam Smith and Jimmy Napes' Bond song "Writing's On the Wall" at the ceremony. In 2019, Gaga won her first Oscar for her song "Shallow" from the A Star Is Born soundtrack. (She was also nominated for a Best Actress for her role in the film that year.)

Co-written by producer BloodPop, "Hold My Hand" is also currently nominated for two Grammys. "It's a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you," Gaga wrote on Instagram in November in response to the Grammy nods. "I fully cried, this never gets old and I'm super humbled."

While Gaga has yet to publicly comment on her latest Oscar nomination, keep reading to see what her fellow nominees are saying.

Angela Bassett

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination," the actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, said in a statement to E!. "What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power. Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera."

 

Austin Butler

"I'm still processing right now," he said during the Jan. 24 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. "But it was such a daunting undertaking making this movie. And it was also a very long process. I just remember all the sleepless nights and all the fear and all the possibilities for how it could've gone wrong. And so, not for just me, but for all these other amazing artists that worked on the film being recognized just feels really surreal and amazing."

Jamie Lee Curtis

"It was never even in my wildest dream box," the actress, who is nominated for her supporting role in Everything Everywhere All at Once wrote on Instagram. "I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life. As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams. I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar. I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do. @everythingeverywheremovie @a24."

Colin Farrell

"Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it's shared with the Banshees cast and crew," The Banshees of Inisherin star, who is up for Best Actor in a Leading Role, said in a statement to E!. "Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!"

Michelle Yeoh

"I am overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness!" the actress, who is up for her leading role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, said in a statement to E!. "Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing so many from our EEAAO family. Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career. It is truly the role of a lifetime. Thank you to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for seeing me and for this opportunity, I will forever cherish this moment."

Brendan Gleeson

"What an amazing wake-up call!" the actor, who's nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, said in a statement to E!. "I'm so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I'm absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home. What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage! Feels like a huge family outing on the cards! Thank you Academy. Thank you [writer and director] Martin [McDonagh]! Thank you all!"

Hong Chau

"l am overjoyed by this morning's news," the actress, who is up for her supporting role in The Whale, said in a statement to E!. "Being a part of this film was an unforgettable experience, and I share this nomination with the creative and talented people alongside whom I worked on this project. And a big congrats to Brendan [Fraser], my co-star and dear friend, as well as our amazing hair and makeup team on their nominations this morning. Thank you so much to the Academy for this recognition and a special thank you to [director] Darren [Aronofsky], A24, and the entire cast and crew of THE WHALE."

Brendan Fraser

"I'm absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing Hong Chau's beautiful performance and Adrien Morot's incredible makeup. I wouldn't have this nomination without Darren Aronofsky, Samuel D. Hunter, A24 and the extraordinary cast and crew who gave me the gift of Charlie. A gift I certainly didn't see coming, but it's one that has profoundly changed my life. THANK YOU!"

Ke Huy Quan

"I cannot even begin to describe how incredible this feeling is to be recognized as an Oscar nominee!" the actor, who is nominated for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, said in a statement to E!. "Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this moment. It still doesn't feel real! Thank you so much to The Academy for this wonderful honor and for believing in our little movie. The outpouring of love and the warm welcome back is something I will cherish forever. To my fellow nominees - I am floored by your work, and I feel very lucky to be standing alongside you today. To my EEAAO family, CONGRATULATIONS! I love you!!!"

Brian Tyree Henry

"AAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the actor, who is nominated for his supporting role in Causeway, wrote. "I am beyond honored to be nominated!!!!! And in such amazing company!!! I'm so grateful. And to the random man in the elevator who saw me scream at the news, thank you for hugging me and not freaking out!!!!!!"

 

Judd Hirsch

"In truth, I am surprised, humbled and thankful to be deserving of such an honor," the actor, who is up for his supporting role in The Fabelmans, said, "And Steven Spielberg….what can I say."

Barry Keoghan

"It's really nice to be recognized along with my Banshees team," the actor, who is nominated for his supporting role in The Banshees of Inisherin, said in a statement to E!. "Martin, I'm grateful to you for taking the chance on me. And Colin, I love you bro. Thank you to the Academy. This one's for you, Brando."

Paul Mescal

"This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun," the actor, who is nominated for his lead role in the film, said in a statement to E!. "To be recognized by the Academy is such an insane honor and I'm so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"

 

Kerry Condon

"I'm not sure I can articulate how I feel. ‘Was it a vision or a waking dream?' This is something I have wanted my whole life," the nominee, who is a contender in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, said in a statement to E!. "Thank you to the Academy for recognizing me and the cast and crew members of The Banshees of Inisherin."

Bill Nighy

"Everyone associated with Living is honored by the Academy's nomination and grateful for the spotlight it throws upon the film," the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee said in a statement to E!. "We hope it will encourage people to see it. I was surrounded by assassins and this belongs to them all."

Guillermo del Toro

"We are so grateful to the Academy and honored that the medium of animation is accepted for the art form that it truly is," the director said in regard to his Best Animated Feature Film nod for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. "We made this film to reaffirm what it means to be human and to share a fable about life, love and loss. We thank all of our collaborators, our amazing cast and dedicated family of crew & animators who have painstakingly given their all throughout the many years it took to bring our Pinocchio to life."

Steven Spielberg

"Making The Fabelmans was a once-in-my-lifetime experience, and it wouldn't have happened without the love, encouragement and support of my family of collaborators, as well as my real family, particularly my wife Kate and my sisters – Anne, Sue and Nancy," the filmmaker, who is in the running for Best Directing, said in a statement to E!. "To be nominated by the Academy is always an incredible honor – but for this film even more so because of its deeply personal roots, and the only thing missing from my leaping heart is not being able to have my parents in the room for how much they'd be freaking out right now."

 

Martin McDonagh

"So stunned and thrilled about the nine Oscar nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin!" the writer and director said in a statement to E! about the film's nine nominations. "Especially happy that my good friends Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the acting categories, all as first time nominees, and that our wonderful score and editing, by Carter Burwell and Mikkel Nielsen, were recognised too. Massive thanks to the Academy. I think we're going to have a fun night!"
 

 

Rian Johnson

"I'm incredibly grateful to my fellow writers in the Academy," the Glass Onion writer and director, who is a contender in the Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) category, said in a statement to E!, "and so proud to be included in such a stellar group of nominees." 

Baz Luhrmann

"We couldn't be more honored by the Academy's recognition of ELVIS with eight nominations," the writer and director said in a statement to E!. "For many of us, bringing ELVIS to the screen has been a more than 10-year journey, and we couldn't be prouder of everyone involved. A huge congratulations to Austin Butler, who devoted more than three years to the role of Elvis and whose performance transcended our expectations every day. We celebrate our incomparable crafts teams, from production and costume design to hair and makeup, editing, sound and the historic inclusion of cinematographer Mandy Walker—only the third woman ever to be nominated for cinematography. Today's incredible acknowledgements reaffirm for us all what a privilege it has been to contribute to Elvis Presley's enduring legacy."

Domee Shi

"Thank you to the Academy for this incredible honor," the Turning Red writer and director said about the Best Animated Feature Film nod. "While Turning Red is a very personal story, inspired by my life as a Chinese-Canadian tween struggling with the messiness of adolescence, it also represents a universal struggle of what it means to come into your own person. For me, that meant an entire feature film dedicated to figuring out my own relationship with my own mother - but making it relatable to everyone else. And though I realize not everyone out there is exactly like me, my hope is that people can realize that growing up is weird for EVERYBODY! So I share this nomination with my entire cast and crew at Pixar, and with all the kids out there who are full of so much angst while finding their own way to being an adult - magical puberty not required!"

Todd Field

"On behalf of everyone responsible for the making of TÁR, we're overjoyed by the recognition the Academy has shown our film, specifically the work of Cate Blanchett, Monika Willi, and Florian Hoffmeister," the writer and director said about the film's three nods. "I'll admit that for me personally, after 16 years away, it's an emotional morning—and overwhelming, returning to this incredible community and to be afforded the rarest of privileges, that of celebrating the art of cinema."

Ruben Östlund

"Ahoy! My gratitude goes out to the Academy this evening," the Triangle of Sadness filmmaker, who is nominated for Best Directing and Best Writing (Original Screenplay), said in a statement to E!. "Free Botox for everyone!! Maybe now I'll lose the 'Swedish director freaks out title.' It is the perfect dramaturgy! The 'triangle of sadness' refers to the space just below one's forehead, between their eyebrows, that is often considered the first thing to go as we age. In Sweden, we call it, 'the trouble wrinkle' and its emergence suggests that the owner has lived a life filled with struggle. This production was not that…As a director, one of the things I value most is the communal experience we all share when watching something together on the big screen. This film, perhaps more so than any of my previous work, is truly made for cinemas. It is loud, unapologetically in your face and meant to elicit strong reactions. I am so lucky to do what I get to do while working with an all-star ensemble cast of actors and the production team who were all crazy enough to go on this wild ride with me."

Alfonso Cuarón & Alice Rohrwacher

"It's an incredible honor for this little film about disobedient school girls to be nominated in the Live Action Short category," Alice Rohrwacher said in a statement to E!. "From the wonderful Alfonso Cuarón first approaching me with the idea of making a short film about Christmas, to the exquisite writings of the star Elsa Morante that inspired Le Pupille, and the great Goffredo Fofi who pushed me to read this story about scandals, rebellion and a disproportionate cake. I want to thank the brilliant cast and crew who worked through the pandemic to bring our film to life, Alba Rohrwacher and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi who have illuminated this story and the beautiful and rowdy girls who participated. Making this big-little short and partnering with Disney to get it out in the world has been a magical journey. We're so grateful to have been recognized among so many beautiful films from all over the world."

Added Cuarón, "It was an honor to collaborate on Le Pupille with Alice Rohrwacher, who I believe is one of the most important filmmakers right now. I am thrilled that her very specific and beautiful cinematic voice has been recognized by the Academy."

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang

"Wow…we are still processing this surreal list of nominations, but we keep thinking about the folks who have celebrated our film this past year and have shared how much it has meant to them. You got us here and we can feel you celebrating alongside us this morning. Thank you!" the filmmakers said about the movie's 11 nominations. "Also, being able to be a small part of Michelle's legacy as she becomes the first Asian woman to be nominated for Best Actress, is an honor we will cherish all our days. Thank you to the Academy for this embarrassment of riches, thank you A24 for championing this movie from day one, and congrats to all our beautiful friends who got nominated this morning! We love you!"

Diane Warren

"Wow!" the songwriter said in a statement to E! about her Best Music (Original Song) nomination for "Applause" in Tell It Like a Woman. "This is so amazingly cool. It's my 14th nomination but it feels like the first. I'm truly grateful for the recognition for this song."

Ludwig Göransson

"I feel deep gratitude to have collaborated with Rihanna, Tems and Ryan Coogler on a song as profoundly personal as 'Lift Me Up,'" the Best Music (Original Score) nominee for his work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, said to E!. "For it to be recognized by the Academy is a huge honor. 'Lift Me Up' is a song that holds great meaning to us as it was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of our friend, the late Chadwick Boseman, and his influence on this film. It felt cathartic and healing to write this song. We could not be more proud of this musical tribute and the unique collaboration that brought it to life. My deepest thanks go to Ryan Coogler, a true visionary and great friend, who created one of the most unique films of our time."

Lukas Dhont

"13-year-old me, camera in hand, is jumping up and down screaming in his bedroom!" the Close director said about the Best International Feature Film nod. "For a long time I thought of cinema as a possibility to escape reality, a place to completely disappear. But fellow Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman showed me it could also become a space to confront the expectations, codes and roles assigned to me as a teenager. I couldn't be more grateful that this piece about that fragile age is celebrated to this extent. I am grateful to the Academy, A24 and everyone who was with us on the journey of making CLOSE."

 

Sarah Polley

"I'm very happy today," the Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) nominee said in a statement to E!, "and so grateful to the incredible collective of cast and crew who made Women Talking."

Kazuo Ishiguro

"So honored to be nominated alongside people of such lavish talent!" the writer said about his Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) nod for Living. "For a life-long movie fan like me, this news has been just as thrilling as the time I heard I'd won the Nobel Prize!"

