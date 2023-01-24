Tony Bennett's Reaction to Lady Gaga's Oscar Nomination Will Have You Smiling Cheek to Cheek

Ruben Östlund

"Ahoy! My gratitude goes out to the Academy this evening," the Triangle of Sadness filmmaker, who is nominated for Best Directing and Best Writing (Original Screenplay), said in a statement to E!. "Free Botox for everyone!! Maybe now I'll lose the 'Swedish director freaks out title.' It is the perfect dramaturgy! The 'triangle of sadness' refers to the space just below one's forehead, between their eyebrows, that is often considered the first thing to go as we age. In Sweden, we call it, 'the trouble wrinkle' and its emergence suggests that the owner has lived a life filled with struggle. This production was not that…As a director, one of the things I value most is the communal experience we all share when watching something together on the big screen. This film, perhaps more so than any of my previous work, is truly made for cinemas. It is loud, unapologetically in your face and meant to elicit strong reactions. I am so lucky to do what I get to do while working with an all-star ensemble cast of actors and the production team who were all crazy enough to go on this wild ride with me."