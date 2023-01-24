Tom Brady Responds to Question About His NFL Future With Multiple F-Bombs

Tom Brady didn't fumble his words when asked about his future with the NFL.
After his podcast host Jim Gray recently asked if he had a timetable in mind for his football career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how he really feels.
"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f--king do, I'd have already f--king done it, OK?" Brady said on the Jan. 23 episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I'm taking it a day at a time."
Gray then noted Brady seemed "antagonized by the question." Playing off of Gray's nickname, the seven-time Super Bowl champion replied, "You're scratchy, scratchy. I appreciate you asking. Thank you."
Although, Gray didn't seem convinced, joking back, "I can tell."
Brady and the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16.
The end of the football season means more time with family—including his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But is Brady still throwing the football during this downtime?
"Oh man, I thought about it. Unfortunately not," the athlete said. "I did a lot of things with my kids and family and tried to get caught up. Like most probably football players do at the end of a long season."
However, Brady admitted the abrupt end to his team's season hasn't been easy for him.
"There's a lot of decompression," he continued. "I know we use that word a lot, but there is a real crash-landing element to all of this. And doing it for as long as I have, there's no soft landing either. It just, it ends and it's over. And as much as you'd love for something to be a little softer on the way out, it's just not the reality."
Brady, 45, joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending two decades with the New England Patriots and secured a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the Florida-based team in 2021. In February 2022, he announced he was retiring from football quickly walked back his statement the following month.
According to ABC News, Brady is set to become a free agent in March if the Bucs don't resign him—and he chooses to continue to play in the NFL. And while it hasn't been the easiest year for Brady on or off the field—with him and Gisele divorcing in October after 13 years of marriage—he has stayed tight-lipped on his plans for the future.
"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep—as good as I can tonight," Brady said when asked about his future during a press conference following the Buccaneers' loss to the Cowboys. "There's been a lot of focus on this game. So it will be one day at a time truly."