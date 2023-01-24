2023 Oscars

The Nominations Are Finally Here

Tom Brady Responds to Question About His NFL Future With Multiple F-Bombs

As fans continue to wonder about Tom Brady’s future with the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made it clear he’s “taking it a day at a time.”

By Elyse Dupre Jan 24, 2023 8:45 PMTags
SportsTom BradyFootballCelebrities
Watch: Tom Brady Shares Sweet Christmas Photos With His Kids

Tom Brady didn't fumble his words when asked about his future with the NFL.

After his podcast host Jim Gray recently asked if he had a timetable in mind for his football career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how he really feels. 

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f--king do, I'd have already f--king done it, OK?" Brady said on the Jan. 23 episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Gray then noted Brady seemed "antagonized by the question." Playing off of Gray's nickname, the seven-time Super Bowl champion replied, "You're scratchy, scratchy. I appreciate you asking. Thank you."

Although, Gray didn't seem convinced, joking back, "I can tell." 

Brady and the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16.

The end of the football season means more time with family—including his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But is Brady still throwing the football during this downtime? 

"Oh man, I thought about it. Unfortunately not," the athlete said. "I did a lot of things with my kids and family and tried to get caught up. Like most probably football players do at the end of a long season."

photos
Tom Brady & His Kids' Cutest Moments

However, Brady admitted the abrupt end to his team's season hasn't been easy for him.

"There's a lot of decompression," he continued. "I know we use that word a lot, but there is a real crash-landing element to all of this. And doing it for as long as I have, there's no soft landing either. It just, it ends and it's over. And as much as you'd love for something to be a little softer on the way out, it's just not the reality."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

2

Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Gets Photobombed By Woody Harrelson

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

Brady, 45, joined the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending two decades with the New England Patriots and secured a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the Florida-based team in 2021. In February 2022, he announced he was retiring from football quickly walked back his statement the following month. 

According to ABC News, Brady is set to become a free agent in March if the Bucs don't resign him—and he chooses to continue to play in the NFL. And while it hasn't been the easiest year for Brady on or off the field—with him and Gisele divorcing in October after 13 years of marriage—he has stayed tight-lipped on his plans for the future.

"I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep—as good as I can tonight," Brady said when asked about his future during a press conference following the Buccaneers' loss to the Cowboys. "There's been a lot of focus on this game. So it will be one day at a time truly."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew McConaughey’s Daughter Gets Photobombed By Woody Harrelson

2

Larsa Pippen Goes Instagram Official With Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus

3

Hailey Bieber's New Bob Haircut Will Influence Your Winter Look

4

Savannah Chrisley Says Life Is "Falling Apart" With Parents in Prison

5
Breaking

The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List