Tom Brady Responds to Question About His NFL Future With Multiple F-Bombs

Watch : Tom Brady Shares Sweet Christmas Photos With His Kids

Tom Brady didn't fumble his words when asked about his future with the NFL.

After his podcast host Jim Gray recently asked if he had a timetable in mind for his football career, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared how he really feels.

"Jim, if I knew what I was going to f--king do, I'd have already f--king done it, OK?" Brady said on the Jan. 23 episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "I'm taking it a day at a time."

Gray then noted Brady seemed "antagonized by the question." Playing off of Gray's nickname, the seven-time Super Bowl champion replied, "You're scratchy, scratchy. I appreciate you asking. Thank you."

Although, Gray didn't seem convinced, joking back, "I can tell."

Brady and the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16.

The end of the football season means more time with family—including his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But is Brady still throwing the football during this downtime?

"Oh man, I thought about it. Unfortunately not," the athlete said. "I did a lot of things with my kids and family and tried to get caught up. Like most probably football players do at the end of a long season."