Nordstrom Just Added Hundreds of New 60% Off Sale Styles From Tory Burch, Topshop, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This just in— Nordstrom added hundreds of new styles to their sale section from some of our favorite brands, and we're shopping 'til we drop. There are so many trendy pieces from Reformation, Topshop, Free People, BP. and more that are too good to pass up!
Whether you're looking for some chic winter outerwear or pieces that you can wear both to brunch and the office, Nordstrom's sale section is brimming with clothes and accessories that are perfect for any occasion, for as low as $8.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite new Nordstrom sale picks before it all sells out!
Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater
Cashmere on sale is always a must-have, like this v-neck sweater that comes in so many different colors. Pair the plush sweater with a slip skirt, jeans or leather pants and accessorize to your heart's desire.
Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule
Platform loafers are a major trend right now, and you can take on the look in your own way with these platform buckled mules from Circus by Sam Edelman. They're currently on sale for just $50 instead of $90.
Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket
A faux leather biker jacket is such a cool and edgy piece to add to your wardrobe. And, this one from Topshop is currently on sale for just $45, which is a pretty amazing deal if you ask us.
BP. Cozy Roll Crewneck Sweater
This cozy crewneck sweater from BP. comes in four versatile colors that you can dress up and down with jeans, leather pants, skirts and more. The best part? The stylish look is on sale for just $23.
BP. Rectangle Sunglasses
These black rectangle sunglasses are on sale for only $8, and they're such a cool and fashion-forward pair of shades that you'll wear every single day. They seriously go with everything!
Tory Burch Kira Small Chevron Camera Bag
You can snag this super cute Tory Burch crossbody camera bag on sale at Nordstrom right now. The deep brown crossbody with is the perfect size for all your everyday essentials.
ASOS Curve Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress
This floral print long sleeve midi dress from ASOS is a stunning piece that definitely belongs in your closet. The exposed back gives the dainty dress an edgier feel. Pair it with some nude or clear pumps and minimal jewelry for a chic brunch or evening look.
Free People Amelie Mock Neck Knit Dress
This mock neck knit dress is perfect for any occasion, whether you're dressing it up with a pair of heels or platform loafers. The loose-fitted bodice is contrasted by the tight fitting skirt, making this an ultra flattering dress.
BDG Urban Outfitters Shea Textured Split Front Top
This textured split front top from Urban Outfitters is such a trendy piece that would look great with baggy jeans, a midi skirt or cargo pants. Plus, it's on sale for just $16!
Free People Avery Crop Cardigan
This Free People crop cardigan is such a cute piece that you can layer over bralettes and bodysuits, and wear under coats and blazers. It's an easy way to play around with different textures in your outfit.
Reformation Olivia Belted Long Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit
Denim jumpsuits are super trendy right now, and this one from Reformation is no exception. The belted long sleeve jumpsuit is so flattering and chic, and you can dress it down with a tote bag and sneakers or dress it up with a pair of point-toe heels and a shoulder bag.