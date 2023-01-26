See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview

Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella.
As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Marrying Artem before he begins work on Dancing With the Stars season 31—which premiered in September 2022—is a deadline that doesn't scare the Total Bellas alum, but it has her twin Brie Bella concerned.
"My sister shocks me a lot," Brie states in a confessional. "But this? 'Nicole, I've seen your Pinterest board.' My sister has very detailed ideas of what she wants for her wedding. I just know that Pandora's box is just now opened."
As for what wedding ideas Nikki has in mind? "I would prefer for it to be big," she says. "But I feel like a lot of people are here, a lot are L.A., you have some Arizona. If you get married in a vineyard, you don't really need florals."
But Brie's sisterly instincts think otherwise, as she tells Nikki, "You're gonna want florals."
While Nikki adds that she'd love to have a bridal shower and bachelorette party—as well as for her and Artem's two-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev to be their ring bearer—the most important things she's concerned about is "if there's a band available, and then a venue."
Not to mention, Brie jokes that she'll never talk to Nikki again if she doesn't ask her to be her Maid of Honor.
Brie's husband Daniel Bryan joins the conversation, only to give Nikki some realistic advice. "If you want the wedding to be something that you uniquely want," he says, "four weeks usually isn't enough time."
Nikki and Artem said "I do" on Aug. 26, 2022 in a gorgeous Paris ceremony. So, it looks like fans will have to tune in to see how Nikki's vineyard wedding dreams made their way across the pond.
Check out the full sneak peek above.
Nikki Bella Says I Do premieres tonight, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. on E!.