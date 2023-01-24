How 2023 Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Stole Our Hearts Everything Everywhere All at Once

It's a morning Ke Huy Quan won't ever forget.
On Jan. 24, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star and his co-stars came together on Zoom to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations. As Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the contenders, the cast began to cheer when Quan's name was included in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.
"When I found out the nomination, I was jumping up and down," he said on Good Morning America. "I've always loved watching the Oscars. Every single year, I would imagine what it feels like to be in that room, but for that dream, that dream only existed in my imagination."
Now, it's becoming a reality as the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once celebrate 11 nominations, including Best Picture.
"For this to be really happening, I am ecstatic," Quan continued. "What a true honor. Thank you so much to the Academy."
Acting has always been a huge passion for the 51-year-old, who first rose to fame in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But when Quan struggled to secure meaningful work after the Steven Spielberg film, he enrolled in film school.
"When I stepped away from that dream, all the dreams that I had of imagining one day walking down the red carpet at the Oscars, those dreams dissipated," he shared. "They were so distant that I didn't think they would ever come back."
But thanks to writers and directors Dan Kawan and Daniel Scheinert, Quan said he's finally able to live out his dreams of attending Hollywood's biggest nights.
During the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Quan received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. And less than one week later, Quan added another trophy to his collection after winning a Critics' Choice Award.
Based on his winning streak, Quan may want to prepare for an epic end to a special award season.
"For me to be here today to be nominated, it is so surreal," he said. "It's an incredible feeling and it goes to show that if you stick with it, dreams do come true."
The 95th Academy Awards air March 12 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.