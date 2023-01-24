How 2023 Oscar Nominee Ke Huy Quan Stole Our Hearts Everything Everywhere All at Once

Watch : Ke Huy Quan LOOKS BACK on Indiana Jones at Golden Globes

It's a morning Ke Huy Quan won't ever forget.

On Jan. 24, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star and his co-stars came together on Zoom to watch the 2023 Oscar nominations. As Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the contenders, the cast began to cheer when Quan's name was included in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category.

"When I found out the nomination, I was jumping up and down," he said on Good Morning America. "I've always loved watching the Oscars. Every single year, I would imagine what it feels like to be in that room, but for that dream, that dream only existed in my imagination."

Now, it's becoming a reality as the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once celebrate 11 nominations, including Best Picture.

"For this to be really happening, I am ecstatic," Quan continued. "What a true honor. Thank you so much to the Academy."