Paul Mescal's Family Deserves an Oscar for This Sweet Facetime Celebration

Watch : Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well REVEALED

Paul Mescal's family has entered the chat.

After the actor picked up his first Oscar nomination, in the Best Actor category, for his role in Aftersun, his sister Nell shared a glimpse at how the Mescal family celebrated the big news.

Alongside a crying emoji, Nell tweeted a screenshot of the family FaceTiming following the Jan. 24 Academy Award nominations ceremony. In the snap, The Lost Daughter actor looks stunned, while Nell is covering her mouth with her hands. As for the rest of the fam? Parents Dearbhla and Paul, as well as brother Donnacha all share joyful expressions.

In a separate Tweet, Nell wrote, "I am so proud it is making me sick," and in a third Tweet she detailed the sweet news came at the perfect time for their family.

"My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy," the 19-year-old shared. "And then paul got nominated for an oscar life is so crazy."