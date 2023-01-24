Paul Mescal's Family Deserves an Oscar for This Sweet Facetime Celebration

Paul Mescal's family has entered the chat.
After the actor picked up his first Oscar nomination, in the Best Actor category, for his role in Aftersun, his sister Nell shared a glimpse at how the Mescal family celebrated the big news.
Alongside a crying emoji, Nell tweeted a screenshot of the family FaceTiming following the Jan. 24 Academy Award nominations ceremony. In the snap, The Lost Daughter actor looks stunned, while Nell is covering her mouth with her hands. As for the rest of the fam? Parents Dearbhla and Paul, as well as brother Donnacha all share joyful expressions.
In a separate Tweet, Nell wrote, "I am so proud it is making me sick," and in a third Tweet she detailed the sweet news came at the perfect time for their family.
"My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy," the 19-year-old shared. "And then paul got nominated for an oscar life is so crazy."
The love for Paul didn't stop there as Nell also showed off her pride for her older brother on Instagram.
She captioned a trio of pictures of her and Paul as kids, a smiling Paul, and the snapshot from their FaceTime, "how did this happen?"
The Normal People actor also reflected on Oscar nomination in a statement, expressing his gratitude towards writer-director Charlotte Wells and costar Frankie Corio.
"This is truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun," Paul said. "To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I'm so utterly grateful. I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!"
Joining the 26-year-old in the Best Actor category are Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living.
