Brendon Urie Announces End of Panic! At the Disco After Nearly 20 Years Together

The lights have gone out at this disco.

After nearly 20 years, frontman Brendon Urie has announced that Panic! At The Disco will be splitting up following their upcoming European and UK tour, which is scheduled to end in March.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey…" the musician wrote on Instagram Jan. 24. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way."

While this might be the end for the band, Brendon, 35, revealed that it's the start of a new chapter in his life as well: He's expecting his first child with wife Sarah, 35.

"We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard," the singer added. "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

He continued, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."