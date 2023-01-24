Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Makes Her Paris Fashion Week Debut

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Proves Apple Martin Is Her Mini-Me in NYC

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Apple Martin looked like the spitting image of her mom Gwyneth Paltrow as she made her Paris Fashion Week debut on Jan. 24. While eyeing the Chanel Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show from the front row, the 18-year-old had her own fabulous style moment.

For the special occasion, Apple dressed in a chic black-and-white Chanel outfit that consisted of a tweed jacket with pearl-embellished buttons and a matching high-waisted miniskirt. She paired her co-ord set with a black tank top, chunky loafers and a crossbody bag.

Apple's glam was also noteworthy, as she opted for a bold makeup look that featured heavily rimmed eyeliner and an overlined pout in a matte nude lipstick shade. If anything, the look was reminiscent of her mom's red carpet beauty in the late '90s. Another nod to Gwyneth's signature style was Apple's hair, which she parted down the middle in loose waves.