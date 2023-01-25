15 Time-Saving, Easy to Use Makeup, Skincare & Haircare Products That Work Smarter, Not Harder

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you ever stumble upon a beauty product that was just so good that you thought some sort of witchcraft went into creating the formula? Us, too!
Our makeup, skincare and haircare drawers are always overflowing with new products, but that's allowed us to find some magically efficient, easy to use beauty products, which we've rounded up so you can indulge in the sorcery, as well. With a three-minute moisture mask that gives you incredible looking curls to the world's first-ever color-changing blush, our guide to the best beauty products that work smarter, not harder will have you looking your total best in no time.
Whether you're a makeup or skincare guru or only ever have the time for a one-step skincare routine, there's something for everyone in this beauty roundup. Scroll below for our top 15 favorite low maintenance and time-saving beauty products— you will not be disappointed!
Youthforia BYO BLUSH Color Changing Blush Oil
Instead of spending time and money to figure out what your perfect blush shade is, Youthforia will do the work for you with their color-changing liquid blush. The vegan, clean and cruelty-free blush oil gives you the perfect shade depending on the chemical pH of your skin, completely unique to you! It took the TikTok beauty community by storm, and we at E! can't get enough of it, either.
Reusable Cleansing Wipes
Ditch the makeup wipes and head over to STRIP Makeup to purchase their ultra-soft and totally useful reusable cleansing wipes. The double-sided wipes honestly work like magic, with tiny hair-like fibers that remove makeup instantaneously. If you're using a cleanser to remove your makeup, keep the wipe dry, but if you want to use water, wet the cloth. The first time I used these reusable wipes and saw the quick results, I literally said, "woah!"
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Day Dots
Let's paint the picture. You have an important event coming up, a job interview, a first date— basically, anything important— and you wake up with an unfortunately prominent pimple. If you simply need a quick remedy for a zit, Peace Out's Acne Day Dots has you covered, literally! You can wear these salicylic acid acne patches under makeup, so you can treat your breakouts without piling makeup on top of your skin.
Morphe 2 Quad Goals Multi-Palette
This is the four-in-one makeup product you didn't know you needed. The Morphe multi-palette comes in five different shade options, all of which have four different palettes for your lips, eyes and cheeks. You'll have a dewy looking makeup look with just this!
NOU Moisture Mask
Perfectly glossy curls in just three minutes? Sign us up! This NOU moisture mask with shea butter not only smells heavenly, but it works wonders on curly and coily hair. If you've been in need of a quick salon-like hair lift, this product is what you've been looking for.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
This Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drop serum is like glass skin in a bottle. The TikTok-loved Watermelon Glow serum has a high shine finish that makes you glow at all the right angles. You can use it as a base for your makeup to achieve an extra dewy look, or rock it on bare skin instead. It looks amazing either way!
SuperDew Highlighter Balm
A cream highlight can change an entire makeup look in just seconds, and this SuperDew Highlighter Balm is one you're never going to want to live without. Add the translucent, gliding formula to your cheekbones, nose bridge, Cupid's bow and more for a glimmering finish to your look.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum
If you're looking to give life and shine to your hair, you need this hydrating hair oil serum from Kérastase. It totally revamps dry and frizzy hair with just a few drops, without making your tresses look or feel greasy. The scent is also delectable, which is always a plus.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray
Your glam deserves to last, and this NYX setting spray will help you achieve just that. The super affordable setting spray will make your makeup look fresh all day and night long and give you a transfer-resistant look with just a few sprays.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Under Eye Brightener
If you want to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep every night, this under eye brightener by Rare Beauty is a must-try. It'll give you a hydrated feeling and a glow that you can wear on its own or layered beneath a concealer for fuller coverage. Just swipe and blend, and you'll have the brightest looking skin yet.
Lidstar
We don't all have the time, patience or skills to create a killer eye look, but Glossier's Lidstar will help you come a bit closer to achieving just that. The Lidstar comes with an easy to use applicator and a highly pigmented and shimmering formula that glides on smoothly and looks amazing on the skin. You can blend the formula seamlessly with just your fingers.
amika perk up talc-free dry shampoo
The amika dry shampoo absorbs oils and transforms hair in just moments. It's one of my holy grail hair products to make it through to the end of my wash days, and it makes my hair feel voluminous without weighing my tresses down or leaving any unwanted residue.
Kosas Brow Pop Clean Dual-Action Defining Eyebrow Pencil
This Kosas Brow Pop pencil is a total gamechanger. The long-wearing dual-action eyebrow pencil is so easy to use because of the micro triangle-tip pencil that gives you the most precise application. Even if you've never filled in your eyebrows before, the pencil has such a seamless formula that it will make the process feel like second nature to you. Bonus points for the cute pink packaging.
La Roche Posay Anthelios Daily Anti-Aging Face Primer with Sunscreen SPF 50
An SPF 50 sunscreen and an anti-aging face primer all in one?! This La Roche Posay non-comedogenic and fragrance-free primer works great for sensitive skin. It'll become a can't-miss step in your skincare routine, every single day. Plus, it'll give you a super smooth base for your makeup.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This multi-use concealer really works like an eraser for any fine lines of dark circles. It's super easy and quick to apply, and you can blend it into your skin with your fingers, a makeup sponge or a brush. It has over 165,000 positive Amazon reviews for good reason!