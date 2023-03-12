2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprise Nominations From Taylor Swift to Viola Davis

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards on Jan. 24. From Andrea Riseborough to Stephanie Hsu, see who did and did not make the list.

And the Oscar nomination goes to...

Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Jan. 24. The winners of the 95th Academy Awards will soon be announced live March 12 with host Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Among the first-time nominees are Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Austin Butler for Elvis and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, to name a few.

However, amid the surprise nominations, such as Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie and Stephanie Hsu for EEAAO, several previous Oscar winners were left off the list—including Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks, and more.

Everything Everywhere All at Once from directors The Daniels—Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—leads the pack with 11 nominations.

Voting for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members will then begin March 2 and last until March 7. 

As the big night approaches on March 12, see the snubs and surprises of the 2023 Academy Award nominations below:

SURPRISE: Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

A last-minute bid from her A-list peers has succeeded in getting Riseborough her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for her work in To Leslie.

SURPRISE: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

While it's no surprise to anyone who's actually seen EEAAO, Hsu has been unceremoniously left out of most awards shows this season—but that's no longer the case with her Best Supporting Actress nom.

SNUB: Viola Davis/Lashana Lynch, The Woman King

Davis had picked up several nominations throughout this awards season for her role in The Woman King, but, unfortunately, she and co-star Lynch were both snubbed from the 2023 Oscars, as was the movie entirely.

SNUB: Taylor Swift, Where the Crawdads Sing

Swift's "Carolina" may have received love from the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this year, but she is not in the running for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

SNUB: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Babylon

Despite garnering nominations at other ceremonies this season, neither Pitt nor Robbie received nominations for their work in Damien Chazelle's ode to Old Hollywood.

SNUB: Tom Hanks, Elvis

While co-star Austin Butler, who played Elvis Presley, managed to score a nomination, Hanks was noticeably not named in the Best Supporting Actor category for his portrayal of Colonel Tom Parker.

SURPRISE: Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Charlotte Wells' drama proved to be a star vehicle for Mescal, who picked up his first nomination for Best Actor.

SNUB: Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

While he's still nominated as a producer thanks to the sequel's Best Picture nomination, Cruise himself flew just shy of grabbing his own acting nomination.

SURPRISE: The Sea Beast

The Netflix movie is up for Best Animated Feature Film against Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red.

