2023 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprise Nominations From Taylor Swift to Viola Davis

And the Oscar nomination goes to...

Actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Jan. 24. The winners of the 95th Academy Awards will soon be announced live March 12 with host Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Among the first-time nominees are Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Austin Butler for Elvis and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once, to name a few.

However, amid the surprise nominations, such as Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie and Stephanie Hsu for EEAAO, several previous Oscar winners were left off the list—including Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Tom Hanks, and more.

Everything Everywhere All at Once from directors The Daniels—Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—leads the pack with 11 nominations.

Voting for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members will then begin March 2 and last until March 7.

As the big night approaches on March 12, see the snubs and surprises of the 2023 Academy Award nominations below: