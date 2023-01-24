2023 Oscars

The Nominations Are Finally Here

Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and More Score First-Ever Oscar Nominations

Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Austin Butler, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are among the list of first-time nominees up for a trophy at the 2023 Oscars. See what other stars made the cut.

Lift them up: These stars are celebrating after scoring their first-ever Oscar nod.
 
On Jan. 24, the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced and a slew of celebs earned themselves their very first nod. Just months after earning a Golden Globe nomination for her original song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond again after picking up an Oscar nomination for the emotional ballad.
 
But the singer isn't the only one on the top of the world.
 
For her role in Blonde, Ana de Armas was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. For the award, she's facing off against Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and fellow first-time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.

As far as actors go, Elvis star Austin Butler and The Whale's Brendan Fraser—along with their peers—have also been recognized for their performances with the two up for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In fact, every actor nominated in that category including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are all first-time nominees.

photos
Oscars 2023: Stars React to Their Nominations

Shortly after the nominations, Austin shared his reaction to learning of his latest achievement.
 
"I'm still processing right now," he said during the Jan. 24 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. "But it was such a daunting undertaking making this movie. And it was also a very long process. I just remember all the sleepless nights and all the fear and all the possibilities for how it could've gone wrong. And so, not for just me, but for all these other amazing artists that worked on the film being recognized just feels surreal and amazing."
 
Read on to see the full list of this year's first-time nominees...

Apple TV+
Brian Tyree Henry

The Causeway star nabbed his first-ever nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for the psychological drama.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Rihanna

The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Netflix
Ana de Armas

For her turn as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, the actress earned an Oscar nod for Best Performance by Actress in a Leading Role.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Austin Butler

The Elvis star received his first-ever nomination Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal as the King of Rock n' Roll.

A24
Brendan Fraser

For his role in The Whale, Brendan was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

A24
Jamie Lee Curtis

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the comedy-drama.

A24
Hong Chau

The Whale star earned her first nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

A24
Stephanie Hsu

For her part in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie earned her first-ever nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

BlueWater Lane Productions
Andrea Riseborough

The actress earned her first-ever Oscar nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in the drama film, To Leslie.

A24
Paul Mescal

The Aftersun star picked up his first nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading role for his work in the indie drama.

A24
Michelle Yeoh

The actress earned a nod in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Showtime
Ke Huy Quan

The former child star's return to acting in Everything Everywhere All at Once earned him a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nomination.

Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures
Colin Farrell

Colin—who is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role—received his first-ever Oscar nod for his role in the Irish comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin.

Sony Pictures Classics
Bill Nighy

Also facing off against Colin would be Bill, who also earned a nomination for his work in the British drama film, Living.

Searchlight Pictures
Brendan Gleeson

The Banshees of Inisherin star, who reteamed with In Bruges co-star Colin and writer-director Martin McDonagh, is up for an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios
Kerry Condon

Like her Banshees of Inisherin castmates, Kerry has also earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film.

20th Century Studios
Barry Keoghan

Another Banshees of Inisherin star to snag a nomination? For his heartbreaking role in the film, Barry got a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

