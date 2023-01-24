Rihanna, Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and More Score First-Ever Oscar Nominations

Watch : Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well REVEALED

Lift them up: These stars are celebrating after scoring their first-ever Oscar nod.



On Jan. 24, the full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced and a slew of celebs earned themselves their very first nod. Just months after earning a Golden Globe nomination for her original song, "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond again after picking up an Oscar nomination for the emotional ballad.



But the singer isn't the only one on the top of the world.



For her role in Blonde, Ana de Armas was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. For the award, she's facing off against Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and fellow first-time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh.

As far as actors go, Elvis star Austin Butler and The Whale's Brendan Fraser—along with their peers—have also been recognized for their performances with the two up for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In fact, every actor nominated in that category including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are all first-time nominees.