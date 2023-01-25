Exclusive

Will Connie Britton Return For The White Lotus Season 3? She Says…

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Connie Britton slyly teased a potential White Lotus return in season three. Find out what she said—and get all the latest on the upcoming third season.

We hope Connie Britton kept her bags packed. 

As theories about the third season of The White Lotus gain steam, the idea that Connie—who appeared as high-powered businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher on season one of the HBO drama—might return has become a popular one amongst fans.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, we asked Connie—who is set to star in Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—about another potential White Lotus trip in her future. 

After eight seconds of silence—believe us, we counted—Connie waved and let out a hearty laugh before saying, "Listen, my lips are sealed!"

Listen, would you want to admit that you were heading back to a White Lotus resort after everything we've seen happen at them so far?

Whispers about Connie's season three return grew louder after a recent interview resurfaced in which the actress revealed conversations had been had with White Lotus creator Mike White.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

Make it happen, Mike!

For everything else we know about the third season of The White Lotus, keep scrolling.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Where are things headed next?

After wrapping production on The White Lotus' second season in Sicily, creator Mike White hinted that he already had a destination for season three in mind.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," he said. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

However, prior to the season two premiere, he hypothesized about something completely different—suggesting that he had another idea for the second season, but ultimately decided to go in the Sicilian direction.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," Mike told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 29. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

For the record, the Bilderberg meeting, established in 1954, is an off-the-record gathering held annually meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe. 

A bunch of influential politicians at a White Lotus resort? Would could go wrong?!

HBO
Will the season two mystery continue?

The end of The White Lotus' second season still left some untied threads, particularly when it comes to the nefarious dealings of Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg (Jon Gries).

However, Mike White suggested those questions might get answered sooner rather than later.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said to HBO after the season two finale, "but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

HBO
Could anybody else from season two return?

The second season introduced viewers to sex-addicted producer Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli, traveling with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

While it's unclear if Michael has actually had conversations about reprising his role in season three—he'd certainly jump at the chance.

"Who knows, maybe there'll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" Michael suggested to Esquire in December. "I don't want to think about it too much. Because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed. I would want nothing more than that."

Hey, if that means we'd get to meet Laura Dern, who voiced Dominic's wife in season two, we're all for it!

Mario Perez/HBO
What about some season one returns?

In July 2022, Connie Britton—who played businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher in season one—revealed that she and Mike White had already discussed her potential return.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

When asked about the idea by E! News in January, Connie simply said, "Listen, my lips are sealed."

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Tanya won't be back again...right?

After Tanya—spoiler alert!—killed a bunch of people and then fell to her death in the season two finale, it stands to reason that Jennifer Coolidge probably won't be returning to The White Lotus for the third season in a row—even in ghost form.

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer said of Mike White in an interview with E! News Jan. 17. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

May she rest in peace.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
When will season three premiere?

Simply put: It's still going to be a while.

Season three hasn't even started production yet, so if you're craving some devious resort behavior, you'll have to settle for a re-watch of the first two seasons of The White Lotus, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

