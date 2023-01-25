Will Connie Britton Return For The White Lotus Season 3? She Says…

Watch : Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

We hope Connie Britton kept her bags packed.

As theories about the third season of The White Lotus gain steam, the idea that Connie—who appeared as high-powered businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher on season one of the HBO drama—might return has become a popular one amongst fans.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, we asked Connie—who is set to star in Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—about another potential White Lotus trip in her future.

After eight seconds of silence—believe us, we counted—Connie waved and let out a hearty laugh before saying, "Listen, my lips are sealed!"

Listen, would you want to admit that you were heading back to a White Lotus resort after everything we've seen happen at them so far?

Whispers about Connie's season three return grew louder after a recent interview resurfaced in which the actress revealed conversations had been had with White Lotus creator Mike White.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."