Shawn Johnson and Andrew East Want You to Know Their Marriage Isn't a Perfect 10

Watch : See Pregnant Shawn Johnson's Growing Baby Bump at ESPYS 2023

Not long after their second date, Shawn Johnson realized she'd struck gold with NFL long snapper Andrew East.

Sure, it took nine long months after his older brother Guy East, a cyclist on the U.S. national team, first arranged a 2012 set-up in Los Angeles—where the Olympic gymnast was cha-cha-ing her way to second place on the all-star edition of Dancing With the Stars—to see each other again.

But once Johnson agreed to fly to Nashville to visit the Vanderbilt University standout for what turned into a four-day second date, "I fell head over heels," the 31-year-old admitted in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I was like, 'Yeah, I could see myself with this guy.'"

As for East, 32, he'd sent multiple follow-up texts after that first blind date for a reason. "I probably fell in love before she did," he said.

They both credit at least part of their success with making the intentional decision to just be themselves.