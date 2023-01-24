Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Jack Brooksbank

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

The royal family is growing once again: Princess Eugenie is pregnant!

On Jan. 24, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew announced that she and husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, are expecting their second child. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie, 32, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 23 months, kissing her growing baby bump.

Buckingham Palace added that August—the couple's first child—"is very much looking forward to being a big brother."

In fact, Eugenie's announcement comes just days before August, the ninth great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, will celebrate his second birthday on Feb. 9. Last year, Eugenie and Jack—who wed in Oct. 2018—marked their son's first birthday on social media with sweet family pictures.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie," Eugenie captioned the adorable Instagram post. "You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"