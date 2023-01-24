Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Adam Gottschalk

Watch : Bachelor Nation Moms Get Real About Motherhood

Bachelor Nation is gaining a new member.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk, who met during Bachelor in Paradise season four in 2017, are expecting baby No. 2, the couple announced on Instagram Jan. 23.

"Baby #2 due in July!" the post's caption read. "Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!… especially Adam."

The pair accompanied the news with photos of them showing off a sonogram while next to their smiling 12-month-old son, Gates, who they welcomed in January 2022 via emergency C-section.

"Our growing fam," Adam, who tied the knot with Raven in 2021, commented underneath the post. "Going to be one on one coverage now!"

On Gates' own Instagram, the caption read, "Did you hear?? I'm going to be a big brother!! (The best big brother, too!)"

The Bachelor Nation family gave Raven and Adam lots of roses for their announcement, including Dean Unglert, who joked, "if you guys are open to a third, i'll put myself up for adoption," to which Adam replied, "you're always a part of the fam, Deanie baby."